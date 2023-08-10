 

'The Untouchables' Actor Robert Swan Lost Battle With Cancer at 78

'The Untouchables' Actor Robert Swan Lost Battle With Cancer at 78
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Celebrity

The actor who was well known for his role in Kevin Costner and Sean Connery's 1987 movie has passed away at the age of 78 in Indiana following a struggle with cancer.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Untouchables" actor Robert Swan has passed away aged 78. A friend of the Hollywood star - who played a Mountie captain alongside Kevin Costner and Sean Connery in Brian De Palma's 1987 prohibition-era gangster classic - died after battling cancer, one of his friends confirmed to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, August 9.

His friend Betty Hoeffner also announced his death on social media. The actor "died peacefully in his sleep at 5.47am, August 9th, in his Rolling Prairie, Indiana home after a long battle with cancer," Betty said on Facebook.

Although best-known for his "The Untouchables" character who becomes outraged by Sean Connery's rough-and-tumble Chicago cop's tactics as they battled Al Capone, he was also renowned for starring in the basketball film "Hoosiers".

Born in Chicago on October 20, 1944, Robert made his film debut in 1980 when he starred in "Somewhere in Time", which saw him play the role of a stagehand who fights with Christopher Reeves' character in the year 1912.

  Editors' Pick

His other roles included turns in Oliver Stone's movie "Natural Born Killers" as well as "The Owner". He also worked on "The Twilight Zone". In 1984, he starred alongside Jane Fonda in the 1984 ABC TV film "The Dollmaker".

In 1986's "Hoosiers", his character - the Indiana farmer Rollin Butcher - has two sons on the Hickory High School basketball team, and he's one of the few people in town to welcome new coach Norman Dale (played by Gene Hackman).

Robert was also was a voice actor in commercials for United Airlines, Busch and Schlitz beer, Nine Lives cat food, and the Beef Industry Council, and founded and performed at the Harbor County Opera in Three Oaks, Michigan.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, as well as brothers David and Charles; sister-in-law Elizabeth; nephews Christopher, Bryan, and Daniel; and dogs Baci and Chico.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kelly Ripa Comforts Snooki Following Near Wardrobe Malfunction on Live Show

Disney Boss Bob Iger 'Personally Committed' to Finding Solutions to Hollywood Strike
Latest News
Disney Boss Bob Iger 'Personally Committed' to Finding Solutions to Hollywood Strike
  • Aug 10, 2023

Disney Boss Bob Iger 'Personally Committed' to Finding Solutions to Hollywood Strike

'The Untouchables' Actor Robert Swan Lost Battle With Cancer at 78
  • Aug 10, 2023

'The Untouchables' Actor Robert Swan Lost Battle With Cancer at 78

Taylor Swift Confirms Her Next Re-Recorded Album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Is on the Way
  • Aug 10, 2023

Taylor Swift Confirms Her Next Re-Recorded Album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Is on the Way

Grimes Shares Her Worry About Son's Obsession With Space
  • Aug 10, 2023

Grimes Shares Her Worry About Son's Obsession With Space

Tiffany Haddish Has 'So Much Fun' With Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana at Taylor Swift's L.A. Show
  • Aug 10, 2023

Tiffany Haddish Has 'So Much Fun' With Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana at Taylor Swift's L.A. Show

Maria Menounos Finds It 'Crazy' to Be a Mom After Cancer Battle
  • Aug 10, 2023

Maria Menounos Finds It 'Crazy' to Be a Mom After Cancer Battle

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Ciara Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Fourth Child, Dances at the Edge of Swimming Pool

Ciara Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Fourth Child, Dances at the Edge of Swimming Pool

Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance

Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case