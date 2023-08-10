 

Taylor Swift's Ex-BFF Karlie Kloss Seen at Her 'Eras' Concert Despite Rumored Fallout

The former Victoria's Secret Angel is spotted attending the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's final sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, years after their friendship reportedly came to an end.

AceShowbiz - Karlie Kloss is still a Swiftie despite her rumored fallout with her ex-BFF Taylor Swift. The model has probably extended an olive branch to the singer/songwriter by attending her "Eras Tour" show, years after their friendship reportedly came to an end.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel was spotted coming to Taylor's final sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 9. She was seen rocking in the bleachers with fellow concertgoers.

The runway beauty was joined by model Marianne Fonseca and Misha Nonoo, a close pal of Meghan Markle. She looked effortlessly chic in a white sleeveless vest and blue jeans with a black belt around her waist. She added a gold chain necklace, some bracelets and sunglasses as accessories while also carrying a small black bag. She completed her look with black-and-white sneakers.

Karlie's appearance at Taylor's "Eras Tour" came as a shock to fans of the pop superstar, with one person trolling the model, "the obsession over taylor these days is amazing." Another claimed, "it's crazy that absolutely none of her friends (except sg) had her back during those hard times, now it seems like everyone is there for her during her summit era." A third mocked Karlie, noting that "she didn't even get to be in the vip tent."

Taylor and Karlie had been best friends for years and at one point were even rumored to be in a secret lesbian romance before rumblings of a rift surfaced in 2017. At the time, Karlie was photographed with Kendall Jenner, whose older sister Kim Kardashian has clashed with Taylor for years over the reality TV star's then-husband Kanye West's controversial song "Famous".

The "Lover" songstress did not attend the model's weddings to Jared Kushner in 2018 and Karlie's close bond with Scooter Braun was said to be the final nail in the coffin. The Grammy winner publicly condemned Scooter after his Ithaca Holdings purchased her master recordings in 2019 for a whopping $330 million from Big Machine Records before selling them to a private equity company the following year.

