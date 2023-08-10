Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Instagram Celebrity

The 'WAP' femcee claps back at a social media user who accuses her of promoting hair growth product after she reveals her beautiful long locks that she attributes to her 'homemade oil.'

Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Having experimented with various styles, including colorful wigs, Cardi B has shown off her natural hair, only to be criticized online. The Grammy winner has clapped back after she was accused of promoting hair growth product after revealing her beautiful long locks.

On Tuesday night, August 8, the Bronx femcee took to her social media page to give an update on her hair growth journey. He posted on Twitter, which has been rebranded to X, a selfie that captured her sitting on a stool while letting loose her long dark hair, which has grown past her waist.

"My hair has grown sooooo much!!!" the mother of two excitedly wrote in the caption. Attributing her long hair to her "homemade oil," she offered to share the secret to her fans as she added, "Let me know if y'all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil... handmade by ME!"

One person, however, didn't appreciate Cardi's attempt to help those who are struggling with growing their hair and accused her of deceptive advertising. "Y'all really don't see how a LATINA selling 'hair growth oil' to BLACK women could be misleading? A bunch of fried eggs," the said person wrote.

Catching wind of the negative feedback, Cardi quickly replied to the critic. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker furiously wrote back, "IM NOT EVEN SELLIN ANYTHING YOU DUMBA** B***H...I been showing my hair growth journey to my fans since 2016!"

Many have since come to Cardi's defense, with one pointing out, "She has tho, she always posting about her hair growth. Most just want something to talk about." Another showed love to the hip-hop star, "Lmafooo I love me some cardiiiiiii."

"people would gladly annoys the hell outta ur skin," a third person remarked. Another mocked the critic, "Because she never asked us to buy the oil, she's trying to show us how to make it ourselves; reading is fundamental."

