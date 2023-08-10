 

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'WAP' femcee claps back at a social media user who accuses her of promoting hair growth product after she reveals her beautiful long locks that she attributes to her 'homemade oil.'

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Having experimented with various styles, including colorful wigs, Cardi B has shown off her natural hair, only to be criticized online. The Grammy winner has clapped back after she was accused of promoting hair growth product after revealing her beautiful long locks.

On Tuesday night, August 8, the Bronx femcee took to her social media page to give an update on her hair growth journey. He posted on Twitter, which has been rebranded to X, a selfie that captured her sitting on a stool while letting loose her long dark hair, which has grown past her waist.

"My hair has grown sooooo much!!!" the mother of two excitedly wrote in the caption. Attributing her long hair to her "homemade oil," she offered to share the secret to her fans as she added, "Let me know if y'all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil... handmade by ME!"

One person, however, didn't appreciate Cardi's attempt to help those who are struggling with growing their hair and accused her of deceptive advertising. "Y'all really don't see how a LATINA selling 'hair growth oil' to BLACK women could be misleading? A bunch of fried eggs," the said person wrote.

  Editors' Pick

Catching wind of the negative feedback, Cardi quickly replied to the critic. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker furiously wrote back, "IM NOT EVEN SELLIN ANYTHING YOU DUMBA** B***H...I been showing my hair growth journey to my fans since 2016!"

Many have since come to Cardi's defense, with one pointing out, "She has tho, she always posting about her hair growth. Most just want something to talk about." Another showed love to the hip-hop star, "Lmafooo I love me some cardiiiiiii."

"people would gladly annoys the hell outta ur skin," a third person remarked. Another mocked the critic, "Because she never asked us to buy the oil, she's trying to show us how to make it ourselves; reading is fundamental."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Below Deck' Star Max Hagley Slams Luke Jones' 'Horrendous Behavior' After Sexual Misconduct
Related Posts
Cardi B's Thrown Microphone at Las Vegas Show Sold for Nearly $100K

Cardi B's Thrown Microphone at Las Vegas Show Sold for Nearly $100K

Cardi B's Lawyers Praise Police's 'Diligent' Decision Not to Charge Her in Mic-Throwing Incident

Cardi B's Lawyers Praise Police's 'Diligent' Decision Not to Charge Her in Mic-Throwing Incident

Microphone Thrown by Cardi B at Las Vegas Gets Nearly $100K Bid at Auction

Microphone Thrown by Cardi B at Las Vegas Gets Nearly $100K Bid at Auction

Cardi B Has Her Tampon String Swinging at Las Vegas Show

Cardi B Has Her Tampon String Swinging at Las Vegas Show

Latest News
Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair
  • Aug 10, 2023

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Da Brat and Wife Judy Treat Fans to First Pics of Son True Legend
  • Aug 10, 2023

Da Brat and Wife Judy Treat Fans to First Pics of Son True Legend

'Below Deck' Star Max Hagley Slams Luke Jones' 'Horrendous Behavior' After Sexual Misconduct
  • Aug 10, 2023

'Below Deck' Star Max Hagley Slams Luke Jones' 'Horrendous Behavior' After Sexual Misconduct

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'
  • Aug 10, 2023

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

'Big Brother' Removes Season 25 Contestant Luke Valentine for Using Racial Slur
  • Aug 10, 2023

'Big Brother' Removes Season 25 Contestant Luke Valentine for Using Racial Slur

Lil Tay's Ex-Managers Cast Doubt on Her Death Announcement
  • Aug 10, 2023

Lil Tay's Ex-Managers Cast Doubt on Her Death Announcement

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Kim Kardashian in Recovery After Suffering Broken Shoulder and Torn Tendon

Kim Kardashian in Recovery After Suffering Broken Shoulder and Torn Tendon

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Sexyy Red Hits Back at 'Bully' Rolling Ray After He Dissed Her Look

Sexyy Red Hits Back at 'Bully' Rolling Ray After He Dissed Her Look

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children