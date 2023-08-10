'Below Deck' Star Max Hagley Slams Luke Jones' 'Horrendous Behavior' After Sexual Misconduct

Bravo Celebrity

The 'Below Deck Mediterranean' star gets candid with his response when commenting on the naked 'Below Deck Down Under' star getting into Margot Sisson's bed without consent.

Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Max Hagley has slammed Luke Jones' "horrendous behavior." After the "Below Deck Down Under" crew member got entangled in a sexual misconduct scandal, the "Below Deck Mediterranean" star offered a blatant response to the wrongdoing.

The 33-year-old TV personality shared his candid response to the incident in an interview published on Wednesday, August 9. While speaking to Daily Mail, he bluntly pointed out, "It's horrendous behavior. Absolutely vile human beings."

"Thank god that there's cameras and the producers stepped in," Max went on to say. "Imagine if this was just a normal boat and everyone had gone to bed. Yes the show wants people to hook up it makes great TV but not try and sexual assault one another. Where did they find these people I mean it's just desperate!!"

In a Monday, August 7 episode of "Below Deck Down Under", Luke was fired by Captain Jason Chambers after he was caught getting into his co-star Margot Sisson's bed "without consent." At that time, Margot was sleeping, and Luke was naked.

Aside from Luke, Jason sacked Laura Bileskalne from the Bravo series because she insisted that Luke was not the one to blame. Laura also showed "little respect and empathy" toward Margot.

For his decision to sack Luke and Laura, Jason received compliments, including one from Max. "I think Jason has done fantastically well by dismissing both crew members and I believe that all captains would have done the same in the industry," Max said in the same interview with Daily Mail. "I just hope that these two people have learnt from their actions and realized the potential damage they have caused and could have potentially caused."

Margot herself has voiced her appreciation to Jason for his decisive action. Through an Instagram Post she shared on August 9, she expressed her "HUGE thank you" over his "immediate response to the situation, leaving no room for any BS."

"There are unfortunately a lot of captains who would choose to sweep something like this under the rug, I am grateful that Jason is not one of them," Margot penned. "Thank you for repeatedly making me feel safe and supported. I wish every captain were just like you. Sending you so much love right now."

