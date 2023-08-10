 

Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Share Emotional Embrace at Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Concert

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star's younger sister looks emotional as she shares a cuddle with the actress during the Grammy winner's performance of 'Lover' at SoFi Stadium.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie had a sweet moment at Taylor Swift's latest concert. Attending night five of the country-turned-pop superstar's "Eras Tour" stop in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, August 8, the duo shared an emotional embrace.

It's the former Disney darling herself who took to her Instagram Stories to share moments from the concert. She posted a clip that showed her hugging her half-sister Gracie, who looked so immersed during Taylor's performance of "Lover". The two swayed their bodies to the 2019 hit as Selena sang along to the track.

Joining the tradition, the "Only Murders in the Building" star exchanged friendship bracelets with other Swifties who attended the concert. The 31-year-old star shared a picture of her friendship bracelets that she got that night and captioned it, "Thank you to the fans that traded with me."

Selena also posed for pictures with her friends and fellow celebrities who attended the concert, including "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay. The "Wolves" singer channeled her inner Swiftie as she rocked a black hoodie that contained an assortment of photos of the "Bad Blood" hitmaker. She added a black cap that she put on backwards.

Selena Gomez's IG Story

Selena Gomez posed with friends at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' stop in Los Angeles.

It marks the second time Selena and her sister Gracie watched Taylor at her "Eras Tour". Four months ago, in April, the star took her 10-year-old sister to the "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress' show in Arlington, Texas.

That night, Gracie had a special moment as her sister's best friend picked her to receive a black costume hat she was wearing while performing "22". Gracie returned the favor by handing the 33-year-old star a handmade friendship bracelet.

"Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world," Selena wrote on Instagram after the Texas concert. "Proud to know you! love you forever and always."

