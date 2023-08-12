 

Robbie Robertson Proud to Support Bob Dylan When He Switched Genres

Robbie Robertson Proud to Support Bob Dylan When He Switched Genres
Instagram/Cover Images/INFphoto.com
Music

In a reprinted chat in the wake of his passing, The Band guitarist proudly said he proved people were 'wrong' for criticizing the 'Like a Rolling Stone' singer who ditched his acoustic folk style for rock.

  • Aug 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robbie Robertson died proud he supported Bob Dylan when he went electric. The Band guitarist was part of Bob's backing group known as The Hawks when the "Like a Rolling Stone" singer was famously booed by fans at gigs in the mid-1960s for ditching his acoustic folk style for rock.

Robbie, whose death aged 80 was announced on Wednesday, August 9, said in a 2017 chat with Mojo that has been reprinted by the magazine in honor of his legacy, "(Bob Dylan and The Hawks) got booed all over North America, Australia, Europe, and people were saying this isn't working and we kept on and Bob didn't budge. We got to a place where we would listen to these tapes and say, 'You know what? They're wrong. And we're right.' Eight years later, we do a tour, the (1974) Dylan/Band tour. We play the same way, same intensity and everybody says, 'Wow, that was amazing.' The world came around - we didn't change a note."

  Editors' Pick

Robbie added about Bob, 82, praising his guitar style as so precise it seemed "mathematical," "It's having a structure (that's) improvised and at the same time you have a sense of dynamics - when to rise, when to fall, when to shimmer, when to growl. When The Hawks hooked up with Dylan, he found this explosive, dynamic thing. Because of his intensity, it raised everything up and we didn't come down enough and people were saying this music is so loud we can't hear the words. Part of that was he wanted that raging spirit on these songs."

Along with writing The Band's most iconic hits including "The Weight", the guitar icon recorded a string of solo albums, wrote children's books and worked with Martin Scorsese scoring more than a dozen of his films. Robbie's manager of 34 years Jared Levine announced his death by saying in a statement, "Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine and Delphine's partner Kenny. He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel and Seraphina."

Instead of flowers, the guitarist's family asked fans to make any donations they wished to the Six Nations of the Grand River to "support a new Woodland Cultural Center."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sydney Sweeney Slams Controversy Over Her Mom's 60th Birthday Party

Jonas Brothers Tease 'Very famous' Surprise Guest for 'The Tour' Show at Yankees Stadium
Related Posts
Robbie Robertson Passed Away at 80, Tributes Pour in From Martin Scorsese and Dave Cobb

Robbie Robertson Passed Away at 80, Tributes Pour in From Martin Scorsese and Dave Cobb

Latest News
Jonas Brothers Tease 'Very famous' Surprise Guest for 'The Tour' Show at Yankees Stadium
  • Aug 12, 2023

Jonas Brothers Tease 'Very famous' Surprise Guest for 'The Tour' Show at Yankees Stadium

Robbie Robertson Proud to Support Bob Dylan When He Switched Genres
  • Aug 12, 2023

Robbie Robertson Proud to Support Bob Dylan When He Switched Genres

Sydney Sweeney Slams Controversy Over Her Mom's 60th Birthday Party
  • Aug 12, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Slams Controversy Over Her Mom's 60th Birthday Party

Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Morning Surf With Brother Liam on His 40th Birthday
  • Aug 12, 2023

Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Morning Surf With Brother Liam on His 40th Birthday

Jodie Sweetin Vows to Donate to LGBTQ+ Groups After Her New Movie Is Sold to Great American Family
  • Aug 12, 2023

Jodie Sweetin Vows to Donate to LGBTQ+ Groups After Her New Movie Is Sold to Great American Family

Paulina Porizkova 'Terrified' to Post on Instagram After Making 'Expensive Mistake'
  • Aug 12, 2023

Paulina Porizkova 'Terrified' to Post on Instagram After Making 'Expensive Mistake'

Most Read
LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif
Music

LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif

Shakira in Negotiations to Receive Video Vanguard Awards at 2023 VMAs

Shakira in Negotiations to Receive Video Vanguard Awards at 2023 VMAs

Taylor Swift Confirms Her Next Re-Recorded Album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Is on the Way

Taylor Swift Confirms Her Next Re-Recorded Album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Is on the Way

Noel Gallagher Would Jump at the Chance of Forming Supergroup With Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

Noel Gallagher Would Jump at the Chance of Forming Supergroup With Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

Alice Cooper 'Fully Loaded' in New Single 'Welcome to the Show'

Alice Cooper 'Fully Loaded' in New Single 'Welcome to the Show'

Slipknot's Frontman Says People in Their Home State of Iowa Are 'Ashamed' of the Band

Slipknot's Frontman Says People in Their Home State of Iowa Are 'Ashamed' of the Band

Olivia Rodrigo Gives In to Her Ex's Temptation in 'Bad Idea Right?' Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo Gives In to Her Ex's Temptation in 'Bad Idea Right?' Music Video

Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Her Racy Scenes in Morgan Wade's Music Video

Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Her Racy Scenes in Morgan Wade's Music Video

Paramore Wrap Up North American Tour Early After Seattle Gig 'Got a Little Scary'

Paramore Wrap Up North American Tour Early After Seattle Gig 'Got a Little Scary'