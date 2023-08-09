 

Rihanna Unleashes Most Intimate Pictures Yet With Son RZA

Vogue British Magazine
The 'Only Girl (In the World)' songstress breastfeeds her firstborn in several photos to promote a new Savage x Fenty maternity capsule collection for 'moms and moms-to-be.'

AceShowbiz - Rihanna doesn't shy away from showing her most intimate moment just yet with her son RZA. More than a year after giving birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky, the Barbadian beauty has unleashed pictures of her breastfeeding her son.

The singer, who is currently pregnant with her second child, posed with his son RZA in a new campaign for Savage x Fenty maternity capsule collection for "moms and moms-to-be." In the snaps posted on the brand's official Instagram account, the 35-year-old rocked a black maternity bra while holding and breastfeeding her son.

Not looking awkward at all, the Grammy-winning artist flashed a smile while her son put one of his hands on her bare breast in one of the photos. She looked down at her infant as he laid down in her arm.

Rih sported ultra-glossy blowout and dewy makeup for a glamorous look as she also rocked freshly manicured nails, which were painted white. Her son went shirtless and only sported black shorts to match her look.

"Not ur mama's maternity bras...designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA," Savage x Fenty's official Instagram account captioned the post.

The new maternity line features three new bralette styles and an oversized graphic tee that reads, "Make More Babies." The inclusive drop features sizes from XXS to 4X, and the prices range from $35 to $60, according to Vogue.

"The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys," the singer/entrepreneur told the magazine. "I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent."

Rihanna welcomed her first child, a son named RZA Athelson Mayers, in May 2022. During her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance in February of this year, the "Diamonds" hitmaker revealed that she's pregnant with her second child.

