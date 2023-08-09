Jay-Z's 'Made in America' Festival Set to Be Headlined by Lizzo Is Officially Canceled

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Music

Aside from Lizzo and SZA, performers who were set to take the stage at the scrapped event included Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Latto Mulatto, Coi Leray, Doechii, Mase and Cam'ron.

Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z's "Made in America" festival has officially been canceled. The 2023 event, which is set to be headlined by Lizzo and SZA, has been scrapped due to "severe circumstances."

Organizers broke the news in a statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday, August 8. "Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place," the announcement read. "This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation."

"Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience," it added. "We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024. All ticket holders will be refunded at original point of purchase."

"Made in America" festival was planned for September 2 and 3 in Philadelphia. Among the performers who were set to take the stage were Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Latto Mulatto, Coi Leray, Doechii, Mase and Cam'ron.

The cancelation arrived after Lizzo was hit with a sexual harassment and toxic work environment lawsuit. The Grammy winner has shut down the allegations though, saying in a statement, "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," the Detroit native continued. "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional (sic)."

You can share this post!