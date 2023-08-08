 

'Cha Cha Slide' Hitmaker DJ Casper Lost Battle With Cancer

'Cha Cha Slide' Hitmaker DJ Casper Lost Battle With Cancer
ABC 7
Celebrity

The musician known for his hit single 'Cha Cha Slide' has died at the age of 58, roughly seven years after he was first diagnosed with the deadly disease in 2016.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - DJ Casper has passed away aged 58. The music star was famous for creating the instructional dance hit "Cha Cha Slide" which topped various charts upon its release in 2000 and went on to sell more than half a million copies worldwide - but is said to have passed away on Monday, August 7 in his native Chicago following a battle with cancer, according to ABC News.

In 2016, the musician - whose real name was Willie Perry Jr. - was first diagnosed with two types of cancer but had been in remission for several years when the illness returned.

In what became his last televised interview earlier this year, he explained, "They diagnosed me in 2016 with two kinds of cancer, which is renal and Neuroendocrine, which is kidney and liver. They went in to try to do surgery, and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it and just treat it."

  Editors' Pick

"I used to weigh 236 pounds, and I think I'm about 60 pounds less. you know me, you know I'm not going to stop. I'm going to continue to go. I'm going to continue to go until I can't go."

Following his death, the outlet released a posthumous statement in which he urged fellow cancer sufferers to keep going. He said, "Anybody that's going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you. So, keep on doing the 'Cha Cha Slide!' "

DJ Casper's only other single release was "Oops Up Side Your Head" - a cover of the 1970s R&B classic by the Gap Band - but he also released the album "Out Champ" in 1999, "Casper" in 2001, and "I Love You" which came out just last year.

On his biggest hit, Casper explained that it started life as an aerobics exercise track before it became a hit around the world. He said, "When I first did it, I did it as an aerobic exercise for my nephew at Bally's .From there, it just took off. I have one of the biggest songs that played at all stadiums, hockey, basketball, football, baseball; they played it at the Olympics. It was something that everybody could do."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pregnant Pixie Lott Turns to 'Super Mum' Jessie J for Parenting Tips

Donald Trump Unhappy Prosecutor Seeks to Ban Him From Publicly Disclosing Information About His Case
Latest News
Donald Trump Unhappy Prosecutor Seeks to Ban Him From Publicly Disclosing Information About His Case
  • Aug 08, 2023

Donald Trump Unhappy Prosecutor Seeks to Ban Him From Publicly Disclosing Information About His Case

Tori Spelling Chooses RV Over Free Stay at Josh Flagg's Bel-Air Mansion for 'Stunt'
  • Aug 08, 2023

Tori Spelling Chooses RV Over Free Stay at Josh Flagg's Bel-Air Mansion for 'Stunt'

'Cha Cha Slide' Hitmaker DJ Casper Lost Battle With Cancer
  • Aug 08, 2023

'Cha Cha Slide' Hitmaker DJ Casper Lost Battle With Cancer

Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death
  • Aug 08, 2023

Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death

Pregnant Pixie Lott Turns to 'Super Mum' Jessie J for Parenting Tips
  • Aug 08, 2023

Pregnant Pixie Lott Turns to 'Super Mum' Jessie J for Parenting Tips

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'
  • Aug 08, 2023

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Most Read
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
Celebrity

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star