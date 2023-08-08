Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

In a new interview, the 51-year-old 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' star, who has been married two times, has revealed that he's attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender.

AceShowbiz - Wayne Brady is pansexual. The 51-year-old star has revealed that he's attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Wayne explained, "In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn't say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything. So, I came to pansexual because - and I know that I'm completely messing up the dictionary meaning - but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary."

"Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there," he further explained.

Wayne has been attracted to men at various points in his life - but he's never actually dated a man. The actor also concedes that he's lived "in the shadows" at times.

Wayne, who has been married two times, shared, "The world can absolutely go without knowing that Wayne identifies as pan. But that gave me license to still live in the shadows and to be secretive. What does that feel like to actually not be shameful, to not feel like, 'Oh, I can't be part of this conversation because I'm lying?' I had to break that behavior."

Despite this, Wayne acknowledges that he's "got some work to do still". He said, "I am single, but it's not about being with someone right now. I've got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people."

