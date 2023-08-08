 

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 51-year-old 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' star, who has been married two times, has revealed that he's attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Wayne Brady is pansexual. The 51-year-old star has revealed that he's attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Wayne explained, "In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn't say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything. So, I came to pansexual because - and I know that I'm completely messing up the dictionary meaning - but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary."

"Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there," he further explained.

  Editors' Pick

Wayne has been attracted to men at various points in his life - but he's never actually dated a man. The actor also concedes that he's lived "in the shadows" at times.

Wayne, who has been married two times, shared, "The world can absolutely go without knowing that Wayne identifies as pan. But that gave me license to still live in the shadows and to be secretive. What does that feel like to actually not be shameful, to not feel like, 'Oh, I can't be part of this conversation because I'm lying?' I had to break that behavior."

Despite this, Wayne acknowledges that he's "got some work to do still". He said, "I am single, but it's not about being with someone right now. I've got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Russell Brand Reflects on His 'Little Chaotic' Relationship With Katy Perry

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors
Related Posts
Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady Reveals His Unique Co-Habitation With Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Wayne Brady Reveals His Unique Co-Habitation With Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Latest News
Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour
  • Aug 08, 2023

Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual
  • Aug 08, 2023

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children
  • Aug 08, 2023

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Travis Scott Scores His Third Top Album on Billboard 200 With 'Utopia'
  • Aug 08, 2023

Travis Scott Scores His Third Top Album on Billboard 200 With 'Utopia'

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Claims 'Evil' Blueface Threatened to Kill Her and Kick Her Stomach
  • Aug 08, 2023

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Claims 'Evil' Blueface Threatened to Kill Her and Kick Her Stomach

Russell Brand Reflects on His 'Little Chaotic' Relationship With Katy Perry
  • Aug 08, 2023

Russell Brand Reflects on His 'Little Chaotic' Relationship With Katy Perry

Most Read
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
Celebrity

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split