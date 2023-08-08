 

Russell Brand Reflects on His 'Little Chaotic' Relationship With Katy Perry

The 48-year-old comedian was married to the chart-topping 'The One That Got Away' songstress between 2010 and 2012, but Russell has now confessed that their romance was quite turbulent.

AceShowbiz - Russell Brand's relationship with Katy Perry was "a little bit chaotic." The 48-year-old comedian was married to the chart-topping pop star between 2010 and 2012, but Russell has now confessed that their romance was quite turbulent.

During an appearance on "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge", Russell shared, "Aside from my, like, sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it's a time that I remember as being a little bit chaotic and a bit, for me, I'll speak for myself, a little disconnected."

Russell observed that their marriage coincided with the peak of his movie career, when he starred in films such as "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "Get Him to the Greek". He added, "Some aspects of it were, like, amazing. She's an amazing person, and it was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that 'eye of the cyclone'-type aspect of fame."

Katy previously described their romance as the "first breaking of [her] idealistic mind". The "Dark Horse" hitmaker - who is now engaged to actor Orlando Bloom - likened their relationship to a "tornado".

Speaking to "60 Minutes Australia", Katy explained, "I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once."

What's more, Katy previously claimed that Russell informed her via text that he was seeking a divorce on New Year's Eve. The pop star told Vogue in 2013, "He's a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011."

Related Posts
