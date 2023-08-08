Kelly Clarkson Shades Brandon Blackstock as She Changes Lyrics to Her Song 'Piece by Piece'

Cover Images/Faye Sadou/Media Punch Music

The 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host throws a subtle shade at her former husband as she alters the lyrics to her song which was originally about hope into a breakup anthem.

Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has altered the lyrics to "Piece by Piece" to reflect her split from Brandon Blackstock. The 41-year-old pop star recently delivered the amended version of the track during her Las Vegas residency, and Kelly explained the meaning behind the change to the audience.

"This song I initially wrote just super hopeful, right? And well, sometimes hopeful turns into hopeless, so here we go, 'Piece by Piece'," said the singer - who was married to Brandon between 2013 and 2021.

The song is a sequel to Kelly's 2004 hit single "Because of You", which focuses on the pain that absent parenting caused her. On the original version of "Piece by Piece", Kelly sang, "He never walks away / He never asks for money / He takes care of me / He loves me." But on the amended version of the track, she sang, "I just walk away / when they ask for money / I take care of me / 'cause I love me."

Meanwhile, Kelly previously revealed that her kids continue to "dream" that she'll reunite with her ex-husband. The singer - who has Remy, seven, and River, eight, with Brandon - revealed that her children continue to hope for a reconciliation.

Kelly told the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast, "Your kids will still have a hard time. It doesn't matter if you stay, it doesn't matter if you go, I am still having conversations [with my kids] three years later. My kids just came back from my ex and any time there's mention of maybe him being with somebody else ... they are just really adamant about keeping that dream alive that we might still be together one day."

