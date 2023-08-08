 

Kelly Clarkson Shades Brandon Blackstock as She Changes Lyrics to Her Song 'Piece by Piece'

Kelly Clarkson Shades Brandon Blackstock as She Changes Lyrics to Her Song 'Piece by Piece'
Cover Images/Faye Sadou/Media Punch
Music

The 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host throws a subtle shade at her former husband as she alters the lyrics to her song which was originally about hope into a breakup anthem.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has altered the lyrics to "Piece by Piece" to reflect her split from Brandon Blackstock. The 41-year-old pop star recently delivered the amended version of the track during her Las Vegas residency, and Kelly explained the meaning behind the change to the audience.

"This song I initially wrote just super hopeful, right? And well, sometimes hopeful turns into hopeless, so here we go, 'Piece by Piece'," said the singer - who was married to Brandon between 2013 and 2021.

  Editors' Pick

The song is a sequel to Kelly's 2004 hit single "Because of You", which focuses on the pain that absent parenting caused her. On the original version of "Piece by Piece", Kelly sang, "He never walks away / He never asks for money / He takes care of me / He loves me." But on the amended version of the track, she sang, "I just walk away / when they ask for money / I take care of me / 'cause I love me."

Meanwhile, Kelly previously revealed that her kids continue to "dream" that she'll reunite with her ex-husband. The singer - who has Remy, seven, and River, eight, with Brandon - revealed that her children continue to hope for a reconciliation.

Kelly told the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast, "Your kids will still have a hard time. It doesn't matter if you stay, it doesn't matter if you go, I am still having conversations [with my kids] three years later. My kids just came back from my ex and any time there's mention of maybe him being with somebody else ... they are just really adamant about keeping that dream alive that we might still be together one day."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Died at 57 Following Struggle With ALS

Zooey Deschanel Addicted to 'Vanderpump Rules' Following New Season
Related Posts
Kelly Clarkson Disses Ex Brandon Blackstock With New Take on 'ABCDEFU'

Kelly Clarkson Disses Ex Brandon Blackstock With New Take on 'ABCDEFU'

Kelly Clarkson Jokingly Asks Fans to 'Throw Diamonds' at Her During Vegas Residency Show Opener

Kelly Clarkson Jokingly Asks Fans to 'Throw Diamonds' at Her During Vegas Residency Show Opener

Kelly Clarkson Gives NSFW Response to Female Fan's Flirty Message

Kelly Clarkson Gives NSFW Response to Female Fan's Flirty Message

Kelly Clarkson Says She's Left to Look Like a Fool on 'Since U Been Gone'

Kelly Clarkson Says She's Left to Look Like a Fool on 'Since U Been Gone'

Latest News
'The Exorcist' Director William Friedkin Died at 87
  • Aug 08, 2023

'The Exorcist' Director William Friedkin Died at 87

Megan Thee Stallion Hasn't Had Peaceful Day After Tory Lanez Shooting as His Sentencing Is Delayed
  • Aug 08, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Hasn't Had Peaceful Day After Tory Lanez Shooting as His Sentencing Is Delayed

Zooey Deschanel Addicted to 'Vanderpump Rules' Following New Season
  • Aug 08, 2023

Zooey Deschanel Addicted to 'Vanderpump Rules' Following New Season

Kelly Clarkson Shades Brandon Blackstock as She Changes Lyrics to Her Song 'Piece by Piece'
  • Aug 08, 2023

Kelly Clarkson Shades Brandon Blackstock as She Changes Lyrics to Her Song 'Piece by Piece'

Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Died at 57 Following Struggle With ALS
  • Aug 08, 2023

Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Died at 57 Following Struggle With ALS

Noah Schnapp Found Courage to Come Out as Gay Because of His 'Stranger Things' Character
  • Aug 08, 2023

Noah Schnapp Found Courage to Come Out as Gay Because of His 'Stranger Things' Character

Most Read
Katy Perry Admits Motherhood Delays Her New Music
Music

Katy Perry Admits Motherhood Delays Her New Music

Kelsea Ballerini Felt the Need to Lay Bare Her Failed Relationship in New EP

Kelsea Ballerini Felt the Need to Lay Bare Her Failed Relationship in New EP

Bebe Rexha Opens Up on Her Next Goal in Music Industry

Bebe Rexha Opens Up on Her Next Goal in Music Industry

Delta Goodrem Dishes on Her Muses for New Album

Delta Goodrem Dishes on Her Muses for New Album

Stormzy and Calvin Harris to Team Up on New Song

Stormzy and Calvin Harris to Team Up on New Song

Joe Budden Doesn't See Problems With Jason Aldean's Controversial Song 'Try That in a Small Town'

Joe Budden Doesn't See Problems With Jason Aldean's Controversial Song 'Try That in a Small Town'

Beyonce Pays $100K to Keep Local Trains Running After Weather Delays Her Concert

Beyonce Pays $100K to Keep Local Trains Running After Weather Delays Her Concert

Beyonce Puts Back Lizzo's Name on 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce Puts Back Lizzo's Name on 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour

Artist of the Week: Zayn Malik

Artist of the Week: Zayn Malik