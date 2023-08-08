 

Zooey Deschanel Addicted to 'Vanderpump Rules' Following New Season

Zooey Deschanel Addicted to 'Vanderpump Rules' Following New Season
Instagram
TV

The 'New Girl' actress reveals how the latest season of the Bravo reality TV show which focuses on the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair has got her hooked.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zooey Deschanel is fixated with "Vanderpump Rules". The 43-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Jessica Day in "New Girl" - has opened up that she's a huge fan of various reality TV shows, such as "Vanderpump Rules" and the "Real Housewives" franchise.

"I mean, 'Vanderpump Rules'. I'm a big 'Real Housewives' fan - 'Beverly Hills'. [I'm a] hometown girl," Zooey told PEOPLE when asked to name her latest obsession.

The actress wasn't a huge fan of "Vanderpump Rules" rules until relatively recently. However, she became engrossed in the show during its last season. She explained, "I wasn't even a 'Vanderpump' person, but this season was so great that I became one."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Zooey recently took to social media to pay a glowing tribute to Jonathan Scott as the couple celebrated their fourth anniversary. The brunette beauty turned to Instagram to pay a gushing tribute to the 45-year-old star, describing him as a "dreamboat." She wrote on the photo-sharing platform, "4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day. I'm forever grateful! (sic)"

Jonathan also took to social media to celebrate their anniversary. The reality star said, "500 days of @zooeydeschanel …actually it's been a lot more, but who's counting anyway? [laughing emoji] 4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!! [heart emojis] (sic)."

Prior to that, Zooey admitted that she's learned to be more open since she started dating the TV star. She told Bustle, "He's from a different world. I kept my cards close to my chest. But everything about him was kind of out there because people know him. I'm like, 'He's so nice, kind, funny and smart, why wouldn't I want to tell everybody?' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kelly Clarkson Shades Brandon Blackstock as She Changes Lyrics to Her Song 'Piece by Piece'

Megan Thee Stallion Hasn't Had Peaceful Day After Tory Lanez Shooting as His Sentencing Is Delayed
Related Posts
Raquel Leviss May Not Appear in 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 at All

Raquel Leviss May Not Appear in 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 at All

Ariana Madix Declines Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' Scenes With Ex Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix Declines Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' Scenes With Ex Tom Sandoval

Tom Schwartz Admits 'Vanderpump Rules' Crew Are 'Volatile', Feels Uneasy About New Season

Tom Schwartz Admits 'Vanderpump Rules' Crew Are 'Volatile', Feels Uneasy About New Season

Lala Kent 'Felt Dirty' After Witnessing Raquel Leviss' 'Breakdown' at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Lala Kent 'Felt Dirty' After Witnessing Raquel Leviss' 'Breakdown' at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Latest News
'The Exorcist' Director William Friedkin Died at 87
  • Aug 08, 2023

'The Exorcist' Director William Friedkin Died at 87

Megan Thee Stallion Hasn't Had Peaceful Day After Tory Lanez Shooting as His Sentencing Is Delayed
  • Aug 08, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Hasn't Had Peaceful Day After Tory Lanez Shooting as His Sentencing Is Delayed

Zooey Deschanel Addicted to 'Vanderpump Rules' Following New Season
  • Aug 08, 2023

Zooey Deschanel Addicted to 'Vanderpump Rules' Following New Season

Kelly Clarkson Shades Brandon Blackstock as She Changes Lyrics to Her Song 'Piece by Piece'
  • Aug 08, 2023

Kelly Clarkson Shades Brandon Blackstock as She Changes Lyrics to Her Song 'Piece by Piece'

Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Died at 57 Following Struggle With ALS
  • Aug 08, 2023

Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Died at 57 Following Struggle With ALS

Noah Schnapp Found Courage to Come Out as Gay Because of His 'Stranger Things' Character
  • Aug 08, 2023

Noah Schnapp Found Courage to Come Out as Gay Because of His 'Stranger Things' Character

Most Read
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Describes Her Tough Experience on 'SNL' as 'Big Wake-Up Call'
TV

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Describes Her Tough Experience on 'SNL' as 'Big Wake-Up Call'

John C. Reilly Explains What Drew Him to Los Angeles Lakers TV Series

John C. Reilly Explains What Drew Him to Los Angeles Lakers TV Series

Raquel Leviss May Not Appear in 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 at All

Raquel Leviss May Not Appear in 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 at All

Scheana Shay Got Botox to Get 'Resting B**** Face' and Secure '90210' Role

Scheana Shay Got Botox to Get 'Resting B**** Face' and Secure '90210' Role

Baby Groot Is Going on Brand New Mischievous Adventure in First 'I Am Groot' Season 2 Trailer

Baby Groot Is Going on Brand New Mischievous Adventure in First 'I Am Groot' Season 2 Trailer

Taylor Swift Happy to Let Gay Show 'Heartstopper' Use Her Song Despite Getting Lower Royalty Fee

Taylor Swift Happy to Let Gay Show 'Heartstopper' Use Her Song Despite Getting Lower Royalty Fee

Noah Schnapp Found Courage to Come Out as Gay Because of His 'Stranger Things' Character

Noah Schnapp Found Courage to Come Out as Gay Because of His 'Stranger Things' Character

Zooey Deschanel Addicted to 'Vanderpump Rules' Following New Season

Zooey Deschanel Addicted to 'Vanderpump Rules' Following New Season