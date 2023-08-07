 

Elon Musk Confirms His Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Is Happening and Will Stream on X

Cover Images/Ron Sachs/Pool/CNN
Celebrity

The Tesla mogul is busy preparing himself for his spar with his rival business and announces the fight will be broadcast live on his social media formerly known as Twitter.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk's proposed cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be broadcast on X. The 52-year-old businessman has announced on the micro-blogging platform - which was formerly known as Twitter - to confirm that his planned fight with the Facebook co-founder will be streamed on X.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans (sic)," Elon - who bought X for $44 billion in 2022 and recently announced a rebrand of the platform - wrote online.

Elon also revealed that he's busily preparing for the fight. He said, "Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work."

Earlier this year, the tech billionaires announced plans to stage a cage fight. Elon and Mark, 39, exchanged messages over social media and confirmed that they were both keen on the idea. Elon joked at the time, "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing (sic)."

Meanwhile, Elon announced his rebrand of his social media platform in July, confirming that Twitter was being renamed X. The businessman - who is also the CEO of Tesla - explained, "Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing."

"The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth - like birds tweeting - but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video. In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird (sic)."

