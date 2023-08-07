 

Artist of the Week: Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik serves up a perfect anthem for summer with his new single 'Love Like This' and the song has already climbed up the charts and dominated radio playlists.

AceShowbiz - Zayn Malik is back! He delighted fans as he recently released his much-anticipated single, "Love Like This". This exciting new track marks his first solo music in over two years, and it is a taste of what's to come from his upcoming fourth studio album.

"Love Like This" has already made its mark on the music scene, debuting at an impressive No. 3 on the pop radio charts. This achievement is a testament to Zayn's enduring popularity and his ability to captivate listeners with his soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

In an interview, the former One Direction singer described "Love Like This" as a "summer jam" with "a good vibe," and it certainly lives up to that description. This catchy and infectious tune is the perfect addition to any summer playlist, making it an instant hit among fans. Zayn's ability to create music that resonates with listeners has consistently propelled him to success, and "Love Like This" is no exception.

In his home country of UK, Zayn's latest single made waves by bowing at No. 36 on the singles chart. This accomplishment is particularly significant as it marks Zayn's first top 40 hit in five years and his eighth overall. This feat further solidifies the star's status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

As Zayn continues to work on his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, "Love Like This" serves as a promising preview of the musical direction he is pursuing. With its infectious sound and relatable lyrics, fans can expect an album that showcases both Zayn's growth as an artist and his ability to connect deeply with his audience.

As fans eagerly await his fourth studio album which is still untitled, "Love Like This" promises an exciting and promising glimpse into Zayn's musical evolution and refreshing return to the music scene. Here's to an exciting future filled with more incredible music from Zayn Malik.

