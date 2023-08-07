 

Scheana Shay Got Botox to Get 'Resting B**** Face' and Secure '90210' Role

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star credits her 'resting b**** face' on Botox after she turned to the anti-wrinkle injection in a bid to control her expressive eyebrows.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Scheana Shay got Botox in a bid to control her facial features. The 38-year-old star has opened up that she was encouraged to get Botox by the makers of "90210", the TV teen drama that ran from 2008 until 2013.

"They told me that for Disney, my facial expression was great. But for a more dramatic type of role, that I needed to learn how to control my eyebrows," Scheana told the "Scheananigans" podcast.

"They were like, 'The role is yours. Here is your callback. We want you for this but we are bringing in a couple more girls as well because if you can't control your facial features then we're not going to give it to you.' They were like, 'Maybe try some Botox.' "

Scheana believes that Botox helped her to develop a "resting b**** face." She shared, "In my interviews, I don't want my face moving. But back then, they were like, 'B****, control your eyebrow.' Because it was just like a mind of its own."

In 2021, meanwhile, Scheana revealed that her hair started "coming out in chunks" after she gave birth. The TV star - who has Summer, two, with Brock Davies - took to social media to discuss the challenges she faced after giving birth.

Scheana - who styled her hair in a high ponytail in an episode of "Vanderpump Rules" - wrote on Instagram, "To everyone who has commented on my hairline tonight, this was already my biggest insecurity and legit the only thing I usually would facetune. After having a baby, I have postpartum hair loss."

"It is slowly coming back but I'm also still pumping milk every 3 hours since Summer stopped latching. Not sure if breastfeeding is related to the hair thinning also but it's happening to me. My hair was coming out in chunks. Next time think before you comment (sic)."

