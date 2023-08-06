John C. Reilly Explains What Drew Him to Los Angeles Lakers TV Series

HBO TV

The 'Step Brothers' actor reunites with director Adam McKay in season 2 of 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' and he loves working with the filmmaker.

Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - John C. Reilly enjoys working on film and TV projects that are "based in reality." The 58-year-old actor re-teamed with director Adam McKay to star in season two of "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" - which explores the success of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in the 1980s - and John has revealed that he loves working with Adam.

"He's the reason that I felt like I'd be able to do this because [it] was short notice [when] I came into this role," the actor - who previously worked with Adam on the 2008 comedy movie "Step Brothers" - told Entertainment Tonight.

"We always try to tell the truth in his films and 'Step Brothers', I think, tells the truth about what it feels like to be someone's stepbrother. Or to be worried about your parents or whatever it is, obviously gives me something to do and I finally made that movie."

"They're based in reality, and a lot of the things that are in that movie are stories from our own lives, you know, rather than have to justify that's real. So there's something about the reality of the moments that make people hold on to it."

John starred alongside Will Ferrell in "Step Brothers", and the actor would jump at the opportunity to make a sequel. The Hollywood star described it as a "perennial question," and John admitted that he would have no qualms about reprising his role from the original movie.

Asked if he would like to make a "Step Brothers" sequel one day, John said, "I sure hope so."

You can share this post!