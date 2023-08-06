 

Katy Perry Admits Motherhood Delays Her New Music

The 'Smile' singer focuses on being the best mom to her daughter Daisy but assures her loyal devotees that she's always writing song and 'will be back but let me get this right.'

  • Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry is putting her family life first before her music career. The 38-year-old pop star hasn't put out any new music since giving birth to her daughter Daisy in 2020, and Katy admits that her baby girl remains her number one priority.

"I haven't put any new material out since my darling Daisy. I think that I'm writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I'm feeling so much of it - so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed," the chart-topping star - who has Daisy, three, with actor Orlando Bloom - told "Good Morning America".

Katy is determined to enjoy some quality time with her family before she embarks on the next phase of her career. The "Teenage Dream" hitmaker - who is nearing the end of her Las Vegas residency - has also urged her fans to remain patient with her.

The singer - who released her last album, "Smile", back in 2020 - said, "I'm always writing, I have been, but I think what's really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I've got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three year old. I will be back, but let me get this right."

Katy remains determined to release another album. But for the time being, her daughter will be her top priority. Speaking about her day-to-day schedule, Katy explained, "I got to drop my daughter off at preschool this morning. I'll come home tonight and I'll still have, like, hair and make-up done, and I'll probably be in some form of robe and lipstick everywhere. I'll be just cutting some olives, cutting some grapes [for her]."

