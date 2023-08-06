 

Ciara Divulges 'Organized Chaos' at Home as She Dishes on Preparing Her Kids for New School Year

Ciara Divulges 'Organized Chaos' at Home as She Dishes on Preparing Her Kids for New School Year
Instagram
Celebrity

The '1, 2 Steps' hitmaker relishes her chaotic life as a mother to three little 'turned-up-crazy' children as she talks about motherhood in a new interview.

  • Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ciara describes her home life as "organised chaos." The 37-year-old singer - who shares kids Win, three, and Sienna, six, with her husband Russell Wilson, as well as Future, nine, with rap star Future - has admitted that she loves the challenge of motherhood, despite the worries that it creates.

"There are three kids, three of these precious, beautiful, turned-up-crazy, fun, amazing human beings that come with so much. It's like, 'Oh my Lordy,' but you also find a way to make it work. That's the beauty of it all, it's organised chaos," Ciara told PEOPLE ahead of the new school year.

"That's how life is in general for us, so that's nothing new, but during back to school, you're really carefully running through lists and crossing your Ts and dotting your Is, because you want your kids to be set up for success and go in prepared."

  Editors' Pick

Ciara, Russell and the kids spent the summer together in the Bahamas, where they enjoyed a "memorable" time with each other. The "Goodies" hitmaker loved spending so much quality time alongside her kids and Russell, who plays for the Denver Broncos in the NFL.

She shared, "Moments like that are so fun. Just being able to travel and be together as a family, I always value those moments. Even just sitting down and having dinners together as a family. We get to do it more because Russ isn't in football, so we make a conscious effort to make our family unit moments happen in the summer."

"I think it's good energy rolling back into back-to-school and the season, and new music for me. This summer was jam-packed with music and creative concepts for me, so I'm excited about the stuff I've done as well. It's been adventurous, to say the least, but I've enjoyed every bit of it every day."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kelsea Ballerini Felt the Need to Lay Bare Her Failed Relationship in New EP
Related Posts
Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV

Ciara Chastised Over Upcoming Collab With Chris Brown Despite His Domestic Violence Scandal

Ciara Chastised Over Upcoming Collab With Chris Brown Despite His Domestic Violence Scandal

Ciara Having Fun With All 'Da Girls' in New Music Video

Ciara Having Fun With All 'Da Girls' in New Music Video

Watch Ciara's Hilarious Reaction to Backlash Over Her Vanity Fair Dress

Watch Ciara's Hilarious Reaction to Backlash Over Her Vanity Fair Dress

Latest News
Ciara Divulges 'Organized Chaos' at Home as She Dishes on Preparing Her Kids for New School Year
  • Aug 06, 2023

Ciara Divulges 'Organized Chaos' at Home as She Dishes on Preparing Her Kids for New School Year

Kelsea Ballerini Felt the Need to Lay Bare Her Failed Relationship in New EP
  • Aug 06, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini Felt the Need to Lay Bare Her Failed Relationship in New EP

NeNe Leakes' Son Won't Be Released From Jail Until 2024
  • Aug 06, 2023

NeNe Leakes' Son Won't Be Released From Jail Until 2024

The Kinks' John Gosling Died at 75
  • Aug 06, 2023

The Kinks' John Gosling Died at 75

Rebel Wilson Wants to Have Another Baby
  • Aug 06, 2023

Rebel Wilson Wants to Have Another Baby

Jamie Foxx Apologizes After He's Accused of Dissing Jewish With His 'Fake Friend' Post
  • Aug 06, 2023

Jamie Foxx Apologizes After He's Accused of Dissing Jewish With His 'Fake Friend' Post

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Sophia Bush Files for Divorce From Grant Hughes Weeks After Celebrating First Wedding Anniversary

Sophia Bush Files for Divorce From Grant Hughes Weeks After Celebrating First Wedding Anniversary

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

Khloe Kardashian Shares Photos From Son Tatum's 1st Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Shares Photos From Son Tatum's 1st Birthday Party

Kodak Black Leaves Fans Concerned After Video Shows Him Being Wheeled Into ER on Stretcher

Kodak Black Leaves Fans Concerned After Video Shows Him Being Wheeled Into ER on Stretcher

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Meghan Markle Ditched Prince Harry as She Went on 'Barbie' Movie Date With Pals to Mark Her Birthday

Meghan Markle Ditched Prince Harry as She Went on 'Barbie' Movie Date With Pals to Mark Her Birthday