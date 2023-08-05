Taylor Swift Shares 'Special' Moment With Kobe Bryant's Daughter at 'Eras Tour' Show in L.A.

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift just created special memories for her fans who attended her Los Angeles concert, particularly for Kobe Bryant's family. The pop superstar shared a tender moment with one of the late basketball legend's daughters at her latest show.

On Friday night, August 4, Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant took her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri to attend day one of Taylor's six sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium for her "Eras Tour". Bianka ended up stealing the show as the Grammy winner picked her out of the crowd and brought her up to the stage in the middle of the show.

The 33-year-old star, who has been giving out her iconic hat to one lucky fan every time she performs "22", gave her hat to Bianka that night. She shared a warm embrace with the 6-year-old girl and said a few words before putting the hat on her head while the entire stadium erupted in cheers and applause over the gesture.

Vanessa shared a photo from the sweet interaction on her Instagram page. "So special. Bianka & @taylorswift," she captioned the snap, which has received more than 200k likes. Olivia Munn left several heart emojis in the comments section.

Vanessa also posted a backstage photo of her and her kids with Taylor. "Always love," she gushed in the caption while tagging the "Lover" hitmaker and her eldest daughter Natalia.

Natalia also took to her own Instagram page to document her special night at Taylor's concert. Along with a new photo of her and the singer/songwriter posing together, she shared a throwback picture of the two. "Now & Then with @taylorswift," she wrote along with a purple heart emoji.

Another post included photos and videos of her and her mother having a blast at the concert. "I don't know how it gets better than this!" she captioned it, quoting the lyrics of Taylor's song "Fearless".

Vanessa, meanwhile, showed a custom jean jacket that she wore to honor her late husband Kobe. The denim jacket featured a picture of Taylor and the former L.A. Lakers star onstage at the Staples Center during the singer's "1989 World Tour" on August 21, 2015. At the time, the athlete presented Taylor with her "championship" banner for most sold out shows at the Staples Center.

