 

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

The 28-year-old Australian architect dons a tiny black string bikini top that barely covers her breasts, putting her cleavage on display while meeting with the 46-year-old Chicago star in Florence.

  Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori opted for a raunchy outfit in a new sighting in Italy. The 28-year-old Australian architect was spotted wearing a barely-there bikini top while going barefoot on Tuesday, August 1.

In pictures obtained by Page Six Bianca donned a tiny black string bikini top that barely covered her breasts, putting her cleavage on display. The Yeezy architectural designer paired the skimpy top with a pair of black leggings and a thin silver scarf around her neck while meeting with Ye in Florence.

For the outing, Bianca carried a black handbag as she styled her new brunette hair in a short pixie cut. She also had a stack of books in one of her hands. She appeared exhausted as she was seen rubbing her eyes with a forlorn expression on her face.

As for Ye, the Chicago star spent his busy day in the Tuscan capital. The "Donda" artist left his hotel around 10:45 A.M. and headed to a fabric factory in Prato East. He made a pit stop in a Balenciaga store with one of his friends before visiting a gelato shop with a white towel over his head.

The "Flashing Lights" hitmaker appeared to try to keep a low profile for the outing as he rocked a white T-shirt, white linen pants and black sneakers. After treating himself to an ice cream, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian returned to his hotel and reunited with Bianca. They headed to a farmhouse in the Galluzzo area of Florence together.

Ye and Bianca got married in a non-legally binding ceremony in January. Last month, the 46-year-old rapper and his wife jetted off to Tokyo to meet her parents. The couple and Bianca's parents Leo and Alexandra were seen spending time in the city while being joined by Bianca's sister Angelina.

In one snap shared by Angelina, the couple could be seen flashing smiles while posing together. The father of four donned an all-black outfit and a black scarf covering half of his face. Meanwhile, his architect wife opted for a bright red latex bodysuit that hugged her body.

Another picture saw Bianca's parents lovingly walking hand-in-hand in the capital city of Japan. The group was also spotted in the crowd at a traditional sumo wrestling match.

