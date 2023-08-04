Tori Spelling Faces 'Real' Financial Crisis After Spotted Living in RV

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum is forced to move out of her rental home because of 'extreme' mold infestation, but she has been struggling to find a place to stay because 'her financial situation is not great.'

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is reportedly facing "real" financial woes. The 50-year-old "BH90210" actress, who has children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, six, with "Due South" actor Dean McDermott, 56, has been spotted living in an RV with her kids. After the actress was photographed on Wednesday, August 2, living with her brood at a campground in Ventura County, California, a source told Entertainment Tonight she is "struggling monetarily."

Tori was forced to move her family out of a rental home earlier this year after discovering an "extreme" mold infestation was causing them to suffer serious health issues and was later seen living with her kids at $100-a-night motel. The insider told Entertainment Tonight about her latest move, "The mold situation (at her house) is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great."

They added she is "doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids," and is apparently viewing her trailer park stay "as a mini vacation rather than a living situation." Tori was seen in Ventura County living in a Sunseeker E450 RV, which and features a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living room, according to Mail Online.

It reported the group was seen unloading possessions from the vehicle including camping chairs, a cooler, a stove and pop-up table. Sunseekers usually come with a living room dinette with sofas that can be turned down into beds.

After being spotted living at a motel in July, sources said it had nothing to do with her rumored split from Dean. An insider told Us Weekly she had booked rooms at the humble establishment due to the ongoing mold issue in her and Dean's marital home.

They said, "Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation. They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn't going to subject herself or her kids to that."

Page Six had reported said Tori "looked distraught" as she left the motel with her kids. Tori said in May toxic fungus at her family home had been "slowly killing" her family for three years as she asked her fans to recommend a lawyer.

The actress grew up living in a $165 million mansion owned by her late TV producer dad Aaron Spelling, who died aged 83 in 2006 from stroke complications.

She had a bitter fall out with her family after she only got $800,000 of Aaron's $500 million fortune. Tori faced another setback in June when Dean posted then deleted a statement announcing that they had separated after 17 years of marriage.

He said online, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

The actor, who also has son Jack, 24, with his first wife Mary Jo Eustace, 61, added, "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time." Dean was then seen moving his belongings into storage, while Tori was photographed wearing a "Boys Lie" T-shirt.

