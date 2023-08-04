 

Meghan Markle Ready to Launch Instagram Page

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly set to make an online comeback with the @meghan handle, which already has 20k followers, despite the fact she has never actually posted anything.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex reportedly has her Instagram page ready to roll out as part of an online comeback. The former "Suits" actress, who will celebrate her 42nd birthday on Friday, August 4, is said to have the @meghan handle, which already has 20k followers, despite the fact she has never actually posted anything.

A source told Page Six she "got her own Instagram account - which features a placeholder image of pink flowers - just before she launched her now defunct Spotify podcast in August 2022." The outlet added Meghan has been in talks with a number of brands to work with and is apparently especially keen to sign with jewellers Cartier as she "works towards the future after signing with Hollywood agency WME."

An insider added, "Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her 'Archetypes' podcast, so it's just sitting there now." Meghan revealed she was toying with the idea of returning to social media in an interview with The Cut in August 2022, saying, "Do you want to know a secret? I'm getting back… on Instagram."

Rumors of her imminent Instagram return come after she and her husband Prince Harry, 38, presented a united front to the world in the face of widespread reports their marriage is in trouble. The couple sat cozily side-by-side on Wednesday, August 2, for a video in support of the young people's foundation the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund after reports they have been spending time apart.

As they spoke about their two children, son Archie, four, and two-year-old daughter Lilibet, Harry said about the good cause, "Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful." Meghan chimed in, "They don't know it yet, but they will."

The couple made the clip as their Archewell Foundation is on the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund Advisory Committee. Insiders have denied widespread reports in the U.S. the couple has been giving each other space.

One source insisted Page Six, "It's not true - its literally made up." The reports the couple was taking time apart were spurred on by the fact Meghan has hardly returned to the U.K. since Megxit, and was not with Harry when he returned to Britain in May to see his father King Charles' coronation at London's Westminster Abbey.

A source told The Sun, "Harry was desperate to come back for the Coronation and spend quality time with his family." Meghan stayed in their mansion in California for their boy Archie's fourth birthday.

The video comes after Harry and Meghan's big-money Spotify deal ended in June, while the Duke of Sussex's green travel project Travalyst made a major announcement about a huge revamp in May without mentioning him. Their appearance also comes as it was announced the couple will attend the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf together next month for the events between September 9 and 16.

