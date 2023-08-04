 

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found
Cover Images/Clark Samuels
The 77-year-old writer reportedly offers Tori help after she was dragged by social media users as they assumed that she was being ignorant amid her daughter's financial issues.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling's mom Candy Spelling reportedly tried to help her amid her unstable home situation. However, a report suggested that the "BH90210" alum has turned the offer.

"Candy spent hours on the phone trying to find [a house]," a source told Page Six. Though so, Tori refused to move in because she allegedly "wanted to live in a certain place." The source added, "[It] is fine, they should live where they want to live."

"One of the problems is Tori doesn't speak to anyone on the phone," the insider further complaiend. "And Tori is trying to make Candy look like the bad guy... [Candy] found her a house, that's the last I heard."

Candy herself has been dragged by social media users as they assumed that the 77-year-old was being ignorant amid her daughter's financial issues. "Candy call tori. She's living in an rv How could you have endless resources and leave your daughter like this," one person argued.

Another added, "Your grandchildren & daughter need you now more than ever. You could buy them a home and take care of them. Nothing is as important as family." Someone else fumed, "Fancy letting your daughter and your 5 grand children live in an RV. You ought to be ashamed of yourself for not helping her emotionally and financially."

Tori, who has children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, six, with Dean McDermott, previously lived with her kids at a $100-a-night Los Angeles motel. Howwever, she has now been seen in Ventura County living in a Sunseeker E450 RV, which and features a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living room, according to Mail Online.

It reported the group was seen unloading possessions from the vehicle including camping chairs, a cooler, a stove and a pop-up table. Tori moving out, however, reportedly had nothing to do with her rumored split from Dean.

