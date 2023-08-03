 

Tiffany Haddish Hit With New Defamation Lawsuit by Former Friend

Celebrity

Filing the lawsuit against the 'Girls Trip' actress is Tirzah Morris, who is the mother of her child abuse accusers.

  • Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish has been hit with a new lawsuit by a former friend. A woman named Tirzah Morris is suing the "Girls Trip" actress and Aries Spears for allegedly defaming her.

In the court documents, Tirzah complained about Tiffany and Aries calling her and her children liars after the kids filed a similar lawsuit in 2022. In the last year's complaint, they claimed the two comedians tried to have the then-underage children perform sexual acts for a 2014 skit.

The plaintiff said she and Tiffany were friends from 2011 until 2020. Meanwhile, she never had a personal relationship with Aries but casually met him in 2014.

According to the suits, Tiffany reportedly "groomed and solicited" the children to "perform in, film, record, publish and distribute sexually inappropriate" material. The performances were reportedly given for comedic skits that Tiffany and Aries produced, "Through a Pedophile's Eyes".

Meanwhile, in the new complaint, Tirzah noted that Tiffany and Aries defamed her by saying she was trying to extort them. She added that Aries called her a "lying b***h" after the previous case was dismissed.

Tirzah stated that she reached out to Tiffany and Aries' lawyer in February 2023. She said she wanted the lawyer to issue a statement that the comedians refuted the exortion allegations against her.

However, Tiffany allegedly responded to her via phone on March 7, saying, "The media isn't talking about it right now. I have four movies coming out this year and I am going to be doing a lot of press." She reportedly added, "If it comes up, I'll be sure to mention it."

