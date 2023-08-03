 

Travis Scott Slammed by KayCyy Over 'Utopia' Credit Snub

The 25-year-old emcee curses out the 'SICKO MODE' hitmaker after one Twitter user shares a screenshot of the song 'Thank God' on Spotify, which only bears the latter's name.

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) has faced the consequence of leaving KayCyy off the "Utopia" credits. The "SICKO MODE" hitmaker was slammed publicly by the latter for failing to credit him on the track "Thank God".

KayCyy cursed out Travis after one Twitter user shared a screenshot of the song on Spotify, which only bears the latter's name. "Why tf is KayCyy's feature still hidden?" the individual argued. "He literally wrote a large part of it and sings the entire chorus [crying face emoji]."

The post didn't go unnoticed by KayCyy, who replied, "Y'all keep sending me these messages." The 25-year-old further stressed, "Y'all kno what I do .. ! I'm not no background singer …. [face with steam from nose emoji] f**k Trav!!!"

KayCyy himself has lent his vocals in the chorus of the track. "Goodbyes, that's life," the Kenya-born emcee, whose real name is Mark Makora Mbogo, spits. "Fun times for life/ For life, from down my eyes/ Thank God I breathe tonight."

This was not the first time KayCyy reacted to the credit snub. Less than a week prior, he said through an Instagram comment that he wasn't taken aback by the Instagram blog Our Generation Music not including him in a slideshow they made of the artist featured on "Utopia".

