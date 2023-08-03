 

Amanza Smith 'Grateful' for New Boyfriend as She Debuts Him on Social Media

Debuting her new beau through a PDA-filled video she uploads via social media, the 'Selling Sunset' star expresses her gratitude for the man, whose identity she still keeps under tight wraps.

AceShowbiz - Amanza Smith is feeling "grateful" for her new boyfriend. Debuting her mystery man on social media, the "Selling Sunset" star treated her Instagram followers to a sneak peek of their sweet moment together.

On Tuesday, August 1, the 46-year-old reality TV star let out a short video of her and her new partner. In the caption of the post, she gushed, "When I needed you most there you were. Love really shows up when you least expect it so grateful for this man!" Near the end of the caption, she added folded hands and heart emojis.

In the footage, Amanza could be seen having a blast with her boyfriend, whose identity she still keeps under tight wraps, during a beach getaway. She filmed them drinking from one same fresh coconut before sharing a kiss. Appearing to be joyful, she gave a wide smile to the camera after the quick smooch.

Amanza's new beau revelation quickly drew many online responses. In the comments section of the post, her pal and Dr. Dre's former wife, Nicole Young, exclaimed, "Cuties!!!! I am so happy y'all found each other and that you found an amazing man who puts you on the pedestal you deserve."

Giving similar yet different response was Amanza's "Selling Sunset" co-star Chelsea Lazkani. She expressed her excitement for the new couple in a comment that read, "Not the IG reveal [a slew of smiling face with heart eyes emojis] hiiii boooooo."

Amanza has previously revealed that she has been in a romantic relationship with a man, but decided to keep it a secret for a few years. It remains unclear if the man she debuted in her social media post is the same person she mentioned back in 2022.

Back then, Amanza explained to PEOPLE why she kept her romance away from public eyes. "I want to make sure that when we go public that we're so 100% sure that nobody can affect the energy of that," she reasoned. "We came to the decision together very early on that we didn't want to be posting about our relationship on social media and being in the public."

The real estate agent further admitted, "I don't know, it's a slippery slope." Still, she added, "Hopefully, one day I will feel comfortable to share with the world, but for now, I like having him private. It's really the only thing in my life that people don't know about fully."

