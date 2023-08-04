 

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall
Cover Images/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

According to a new report, the 'Bird Box' actress is 'hoping' that they can work things out with the photographer as they are through some relationship issues.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bullock is not ready to give up on her relationship with boyfriend Bryan Randall. According to a new report, the "Bird Box" actress is "hoping" that they can work things out as they're going through some relationship issues.

An insider reveals to Us Weekly, the actress and the photographer apparently had a "long cooling-off period." The source explains, "The feeling is Sandra might be hoping for some type of miracle - that they'll work things out after this long cooling-off period."

The source adds that the chances of a reconciliation are "a long shot." According to the informant, the couple have been cordial amid their on-off romance, which hit a bump in fall 2022.

  Editors' Pick

Sandra was first reported to be dating Bryan in 2015. They first met when she hired him to photograph her son Louis, whom she adopted in 2010, for his birthday that year. The two went on to date for several years.

While "The Lost City" star is known for keeping her life private, she opened up a little bit about her romance with Bryan in a rare interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" back in December 2021. Explaining why she didn't feel the need to marry him, Sandra revealed, "I am someone who went through the divorce process," referring to her previous marriage to Jesse James.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children - three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever," who also adopted daughter Laila in 2015, further divulged. "So, I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner or a devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

As for Bryan, it was said that he wanted marriage and the differing opinion caused tension between the lovers. It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see a need to go down that path. It became quite an issue as time went on," an insider told Us Weekly. While Sandra "didn't need a piece of paper to plan a future and be happy, but he felt differently."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Amanza Smith 'Grateful' for New Boyfriend as She Debuts Him on Social Media
Related Posts
Sandra Bullock 'Really' Has No Idea How Long Her Acting Break Will Be as She's 'So Burnt Out'

Sandra Bullock 'Really' Has No Idea How Long Her Acting Break Will Be as She's 'So Burnt Out'

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'Strong-Willed' Daughters Butting Heads in Preschool

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'Strong-Willed' Daughters Butting Heads in Preschool

Sandra Bullock Vows to Get Back to Acting After She's 'Done Being a Mom' Following Hiatus Revelation

Sandra Bullock Vows to Get Back to Acting After She's 'Done Being a Mom' Following Hiatus Revelation

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds Mourn Sudden Passing of 'The Proposal' Co-star Betty White

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds Mourn Sudden Passing of 'The Proposal' Co-star Betty White

Latest News
Diane Kruger 'Proud' to Be Recipient of Golden Eye Award at 2023 Zurich Film Festival
  • Aug 04, 2023

Diane Kruger 'Proud' to Be Recipient of Golden Eye Award at 2023 Zurich Film Festival

Tom Brady Feels Honored to Be 'Minority Owner' of Birmingham City FC
  • Aug 04, 2023

Tom Brady Feels Honored to Be 'Minority Owner' of Birmingham City FC

Noel Gallagher Hates Playing at Big Arena, Isn't 'Cut Out' to Wow Crowd Like Bono and Chris Martin
  • Aug 04, 2023

Noel Gallagher Hates Playing at Big Arena, Isn't 'Cut Out' to Wow Crowd Like Bono and Chris Martin

Bradley Cooper Wants Tom Brady to 'Get Lost' Amid Irina Shayk Dating Reports
  • Aug 04, 2023

Bradley Cooper Wants Tom Brady to 'Get Lost' Amid Irina Shayk Dating Reports

Kelly Osbourne Admits She Purposefully Hid During Pregnancy to Avoid Getting 'Fat-Shamed'
  • Aug 04, 2023

Kelly Osbourne Admits She Purposefully Hid During Pregnancy to Avoid Getting 'Fat-Shamed'

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall
  • Aug 04, 2023

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Most Read
Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming
Celebrity

Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Kylie Jenner 'Got Dumped' by Timothee Chalamet After 7 Months of Dating

Kylie Jenner 'Got Dumped' by Timothee Chalamet After 7 Months of Dating

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Meghan Markle Appears to Skip Serena Williams' Lavish Baby Shower

Meghan Markle Appears to Skip Serena Williams' Lavish Baby Shower

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

Jon Gosselin 'in Love' With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After Dating in Secret for 2 Years

Jon Gosselin 'in Love' With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After Dating in Secret for 2 Years

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Tori Kelly Stunned by Beyonce's Gift After Her Hospitalization

Tori Kelly Stunned by Beyonce's Gift After Her Hospitalization