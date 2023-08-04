Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

According to a new report, the 'Bird Box' actress is 'hoping' that they can work things out with the photographer as they are through some relationship issues.

Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bullock is not ready to give up on her relationship with boyfriend Bryan Randall. According to a new report, the "Bird Box" actress is "hoping" that they can work things out as they're going through some relationship issues.

An insider reveals to Us Weekly, the actress and the photographer apparently had a "long cooling-off period." The source explains, "The feeling is Sandra might be hoping for some type of miracle - that they'll work things out after this long cooling-off period."

The source adds that the chances of a reconciliation are "a long shot." According to the informant, the couple have been cordial amid their on-off romance, which hit a bump in fall 2022.

Sandra was first reported to be dating Bryan in 2015. They first met when she hired him to photograph her son Louis, whom she adopted in 2010, for his birthday that year. The two went on to date for several years.

While "The Lost City" star is known for keeping her life private, she opened up a little bit about her romance with Bryan in a rare interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" back in December 2021. Explaining why she didn't feel the need to marry him, Sandra revealed, "I am someone who went through the divorce process," referring to her previous marriage to Jesse James.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children - three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever," who also adopted daughter Laila in 2015, further divulged. "So, I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner or a devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

As for Bryan, it was said that he wanted marriage and the differing opinion caused tension between the lovers. It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see a need to go down that path. It became quite an issue as time went on," an insider told Us Weekly. While Sandra "didn't need a piece of paper to plan a future and be happy, but he felt differently."

You can share this post!