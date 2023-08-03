Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

AP Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly isn't happy that the Princess of Wales hasn't apologized to her for the way Meghan was treated when she was working as a member of the royal family.

Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is allegedly upset with how her sister-in-law Kate Middleton apparently has it easier. A new report claimed that the Duchess of Sussex isn't happy that Kate hasn't apologized to her for the way Kate treated Meghan when she was working as a member of the royal family.

A source tells Closer magazine (via the Mirror) that Meghan feels that Kate and her husband Prince William have "never been held accountable" for their actions. The source adds that the pair "never apologized and have seemingly got away with it."

The insider goes on to say that Meghan was "convinced" people would sympathize with her following the release of her and husband Prince Harry's Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan". However, the source says, "That hasn't happened. This isn't how she envisioned things would turn out, but Meghan knows the truth and will tell anyone who will listen that Kate had an edge to her."

Meghan and Kate have had a rocky relationship over the years as the two had an explosive argument prior to Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in 2018. Of the tiff, the former "Suits" actress revealed during her and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that it was Kate who made Meghan cry and not the other way around.

Harry, meanwhile, further detailed the drama in his memoir, "Spare". The Duke of Sussex alleged that Kate demanded all of the bridesmaids' dresses be remade when it was just four days before the wedding because she wasn't satisfied with the way the dress looked on her daughter Charlotte.

When Meghan suggested Kate to visit her tailor for alterations, the Princess of Wales initially refused though she eventually did go to the tailor. Harry wrote in his book that he found his wife in a flood of tears "on the floor" following the altercation. Kate appeared to show regret as she apologized and brought over flowers and a card the next morning.

It was also said that Kate stopped Meghan from attending King Charles' coronation in May. "We must all be grateful that Kate, in the end I think, prevented Meghan from coming and said she 'wouldn't have her there under any circumstances,' " former BBC journalist Tom Bower said on GB News on Wednesday, April 12. "If she [Meghan] did come, she'd have to sit at the back."



