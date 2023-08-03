Jessie J Embraces Her Postpartum Figure in Retaliation to Body-Shaming Comments

Instagram Celebrity

Two months after giving birth to a baby boy, the 'Price Tag' songstress fires back at body-shaming comments by declaring that she has decided to embrace her postpartum figure.

Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessie J has decided to embrace her postpartum figure. Around two months after giving birth to her first child, the "Price Tag" songstress retaliated against body-shaming comments, and declared that she has accepted her post-baby body.

On Wednesday, August 2, the 35-year-old singer got candid about the unwarranted comments on her postpartum body. Sharing her two cents via an Instagram Story post, she wrote over a black screen, "Couple of people have said to me, 'I bet you can't wait to get your body back.' [rolling eyes and shushing face emojis]."

The "Flashlight" singer went on to note, "My reply is… 'I don't want to go back. That body is gone. I want my body to go forward. I'm getting my body forward.' " She further stressed, "That's the vibe ladies. Embrace that bowdddddy!"

Jessie J reacted to body-shaming comments on her postpartum figure via Instagram Story.

Jessie's clapback came a few months after she announced the arrival of her baby boy Sky, whom she has with basketball player Chanan Safir Colman. On May 19, she made use of Instagram Story to share the exciting news. "A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size," she announced.

"The feeling is indescribable I am flying in love He is magic. He is all my dreams come true He is my whole," she continued. "He and I are both doing great I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, here and mine I am so grateful phew happy tears (sic)."

In that same Story, the "Bang Bang" singer did not forget to express her appreciation to her fans. "For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support. I will be back on instagram when I'm ready (sic)," she stated.

A few weeks later, Jessie offered more details on her son's birth. In a June 1 Instagram post, she wrote, "I spent 9 months prepping for a natural birth. Strict food, the epi no, yoga, swimming, hypnobirthing methods. I had a tens machine, a birthing comb, I wanted a pool birth ideally with no medication. BUT this was MY plan to stay disciplined and focused."

Jessie additionally revealed, "I had a scan at a few days off of 40 weeks and he was completely the wrong way around and stuck as he was a little chunkier than your average and long." She added, "I was advised to have a planned C section for the safest birth."

