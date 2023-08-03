Ex-NBA Star Dwayne Bacon's Rapper Brother 350Heem Fatally Shot at His Album Release Party

Instagram Celebrity

The rising Florida rapper was shot and killed outside of Florida venue Jade Fox Lounge where he was celebrating the release of this latest musical project over the weekend.

Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Former NBA star Dwayne Bacon is mourning the death of his rapper brother 350Heem. The rising Florida hip-hop star, who was born Raheem Bacon, was murdered at his mixtape release party over the weekend.

The 25-year-old rapper was gunned down outside the venue where he was celebrating the release of his latest project, "Taking Chances 3", on early Saturday, July 29. Two Lakeland officers were working off-duty when they responded to a disturbance in the parking lot outside of Jade Fox Lounge in the Highlands Plaza shopping center at Lakeland Highlands Road and Edgewood Drive South before 2 A.M.

350Heem was shot shortly afterwards and transported by private vehicle to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. An unidentified 48-year-old woman was also shot and critically wounded in the incident.

A 23-year-old woman named Jamilah Johnson has been arrested in connection with 350Heem's murder. She was charged with one count of possession of a firearm, which was allegedly used to shoot the rapper, by a convicted felon. She has been has been in custody at Polk County Jail without bond.

350Heem's death has been confirmed by his family. "It's a grief I've never felt before," his aunt told local news outlet 10 Tampa Bay. "You never want to bury your 25-year-old nephew."

350Heem's brother Dwayne, who spent four seasons in the NBA from 2017 until 2021, took to Instagram to express his grief. "There will never be enough words to describe my love for you, my brother. You mean the world to me, Heem," he wrote along with their throwback pictures.

The athlete continued, "Bro, you broke me with this. I don't think I'll ever be the same. My little brother.... Three years younger than me. Same momma, same daddy. We were the first two kids momma had, and we made it out. You and I, we made it out. Crazy, I always believed in you no matter what you did."

The 27-year-old basketball player went on raving about his younger brother, "The first time I heard your voice on a track, I knew your potential. Your voice and your music had a way of speaking to people. I said we both made it because we did. You signed a real deal and got some real money out of rapping. I was so amazed. I was amazed because I knew you were only scratching the surface. It was just the beginning."

"Yeah, I made it first. But you, you were going to be the reason we got to a whole new level, and I believed that with all my heart," he added. Noting that things will never be the same after 350Heem's passing, Dwayne admitted, "This will never feel real. I'll never be okay. I'll never be able to say goodbye, honestly. And this for sure ain't that my brother. I swear this ain't."

He went on promising, "I'll always talk to you every day. I'll always pray for you. I'll always be right here next to you. I love you so much, Heem. Have a safe vacation. I know you're strong. You're up there writing raps as I speak and smiling down on us. Keep smiling, keep smiling for your big brother."

You can share this post!