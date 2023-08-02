 

Jon Gosselin 'in Love' With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After Dating in Secret for 2 Years

In an interview conducted during their romantic getaway in Florida, the former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star also reveals that he and his 35-year-old partner are 'comfortable with each other.'

AceShowbiz - Jon Gosselin is madly "in love" with his girlfriend. After keeping his romance with Stephanie Lebo under tight wraps for two years, the former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star finally went public with his new relationship.

While on a romantic getaway in Florida, the former reality TV star opened up about his current stance with his 35-year-old partner. "We are really happy and in love," he stated in an interview with The U.S. Sun. "We are very comfortable with each other, it just fits. Plus all our friends are the same people, instead of 'your friends' and 'my friends.' "

Recalling his first meeting with Stephanie, Jon spilled, "We met at a backyard barbecue at a mutual friend Dean's house. It was a hillbilly thing we let fireworks off, it was fun. I had been single for a few months after Colleen and I broke up." He was referring to his former girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

Stephanie herself added, "It was a graduation party and birthday party for our mutual friend's nephew's birthday, but he knew it was my birthday too so he got me a special lotus candle so when it spun around it opened up. Afterwards I got tagged in a post about it on Instagram and Jon wrote, 'That was a super cool candle' and I wrote, 'It was super cool to meet you.' "

"And basically that was it," Stephanie went on to say. "We started DMing each other and after that we just never stopped talking. Two days later I was at the gym and he asked me to meet him at a bistro. I said, 'Alright but I'm at the gym so give me an hour to get ready' and then I was driving and I just thought, 'Actually I'm going to be different this time.' "

"So I just showed up all sweaty with no makeup on, curly hair with my gym outfit at this very nice bar and he liked me as I was. It was cute," Stephanie continued. "He had ordered me a creme brulee cheesecake so it was waiting for me when I arrived, which is super sweet, but I don't like cheese so that was kind of funny."

Stephanie further shared, "I wanted to kiss him in the parking lot after that first date, he walked me to my car and did that Cinderella spin thing to me and I just felt it. But he just looked in my eyes and said, 'I'll see you tomorrow.' When I got home I told him, 'I wanted to kiss you' and he said, 'I did too.' Then it just went from there."

Jon was previously married to Kate Gosselin for ten years before they called it quits. Together, they have eight children together, including sextuplets Aaden Jonathan, Collin Thomas, and Joel Kevin, and daughters Alexis Faith, Hannah Joy and Leah Hope. Since his divorce from Kate, Jon had been in a few serious relationships, including one with Liz Jannetta and another with Colleen.

