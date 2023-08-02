 

Gunna Defended by Fans After Being Called a 'Rat' by a Stranger at Shopping Mall

A clip surfacing online shows the heckler calling out the YSL artist who walks behind him alongside his entourage, but the emcee doesn't respond to the man's trolling.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gunna has found support in his fans. After a video of him being called a "rat" by a stranger went viral, many online users came to the "Pushin P" rapper's defense.

In the clip, the heckler called out the YSL artist who walked behind him alongside his entourage. While the emcee didn't respond to the man's trolling, his security guard confronted the troll and asked him to repeat what he just said.

"N***a, Gunna the rat," the man said, prompting the security guard to approach him and asked, "What'd you say?" In response, the critic stated, "I said 'N***a, Gunna.' "

The security guard kept pressing the man by saying, "Nah, what you say before that?" Seemingly feeling intimidated, the man answered, "Whatever I wanted to say, bro."

The video was shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, and that's where people attacked the heckler. "Grown a** man doing s**t like this. Seek gainful employment," one person suggested. "The fact he didn't repeat it he should've kept his video in his phone," another penned.

A different user commented, "This how all y'all n***as look tryna troll lmaooo gone turn soft soon as a n***a press yuh onnit." Someone else chimed in, "Clout chasing as a man pushing 30 is insane."

Gunna has been accused of snitching on Young Thug after he was released from jail in their RICO case. The former, however, has shut down the allegations on his song "bread & butter". He raps, "F**k I pay the lawyers all those mills for?/ Just so I won't have to say a word to dodge a railroad."

"Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on 'em/ On whatever you n***as on, then trust me, I'ma stand on it," Gunna continues. "Lawyers and the D.A. did some sneaky s**t, I fell for it/ On my Ps and Qs because this time, I be prepared for it."

