 

Kylie Minogue Names The Killers as Her Dream Collaborator

Kylie Minogue Names The Killers as Her Dream Collaborator
Instagram/Facebook
Music

The 55-year-old Australian singer, who has previously worked with the likes of Nick Cave and Manic Street Preachers, says she has always 'loved' indie bands.

  • Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Minogue wants to collaborate with The Killers. The 55-year-old singer, who has previously worked with the likes of Nick Cave and Manic Street Preachers, has always "loved" indie bands and thinks she'd enjoy getting into the studio with Brandon Flowers and his band.

Asked about her dream collaborations, she told E! News, "I've always loved more kind of indie bands, like The Killers. Most collaborations I've done have come to me so I haven't had to make that decision. But whoever I work with, I think there's always something to learn from people I work with."

The "Padam Padam" hitmaker recently announced plans for a Las Vegas residency, which will run at the Venetian's Voltaire nightclub for three months from November, and she teased there will be some "surprises" in the pipeline for fans.

  Editors' Pick

She said, "It's been a long time coming for many, many years. I've thought I'll do Vegas one day and now is the time it's a brand new club and experience and it's being made as we speak, it's gonna be box fresh. This is brand new learning experience for me. Everything to do with Vegas. What we're envisaging is you walk into this room and you transport. You're no long in the hallways of the general areas of the hotel. This is your evening. I've got my work cut out for me to choose the set list and to make sure I include a few surprises as well."

Kylie also revealed she wants Margot Robbie to portray her in a potential biopic, joking the "Barbie" star won't need to worry about mastering her accent because they share the same Aussie tones. She said, "Margot Robbie in my dreams. She'd have the Australian accent down, that's for sure."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jamie Foxx Says He's Would've Died Without Sister Deidra Dixon's 'Decisions' Following Health Scare

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo's Documentary After Being 'Gaslit'
Related Posts
Kylie Minogue to Kick Off Her First-Ever Las Vegas Residency Show in November

Kylie Minogue to Kick Off Her First-Ever Las Vegas Residency Show in November

Kylie Minogue Recalls Doing 'So Many Stupid Things' for Love

Kylie Minogue Recalls Doing 'So Many Stupid Things' for Love

Kylie Minogue Feels 'Protected' by Her Gay Fans

Kylie Minogue Feels 'Protected' by Her Gay Fans

Kylie Minogue Announces New Single, Books Release Date for New Album

Kylie Minogue Announces New Single, Books Release Date for New Album

Latest News
Kylie Minogue Names The Killers as Her Dream Collaborator
  • Aug 03, 2023

Kylie Minogue Names The Killers as Her Dream Collaborator

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit
  • Aug 03, 2023

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Lisa Marie Presley's House Sold Out Shortly After Being on Market
  • Aug 03, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's House Sold Out Shortly After Being on Market

Zachery Ty Bryan's Fiancee Speaks Out After He Got Arrested for Domestic Violence: It's 'Horrible'
  • Aug 03, 2023

Zachery Ty Bryan's Fiancee Speaks Out After He Got Arrested for Domestic Violence: It's 'Horrible'

Travis Scott Announces 'Utopia' Show in Italy After Cancellation of Egyptian Pyramids Concert
  • Aug 03, 2023

Travis Scott Announces 'Utopia' Show in Italy After Cancellation of Egyptian Pyramids Concert

Driver Charged for Fatally Injuring Treat Williams in Accident
  • Aug 03, 2023

Driver Charged for Fatally Injuring Treat Williams in Accident

Most Read
Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit
Music

Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit

Travis Scott Dragged by Astroworld Victim's Family Attorney for His 'Stunningly Tone Deaf' Comments

Travis Scott Dragged by Astroworld Victim's Family Attorney for His 'Stunningly Tone Deaf' Comments

Harry Styles Raises $6.5 Million for Charity During His 'Love On Tour'

Harry Styles Raises $6.5 Million for Charity During His 'Love On Tour'

Taylor Swift Gifts 'Eras Tour' Crew $100K Each

Taylor Swift Gifts 'Eras Tour' Crew $100K Each

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Hayley Williams Reveals Lung Infection as She Slams Nasty Response to Paramore Show Cancellation

Hayley Williams Reveals Lung Infection as She Slams Nasty Response to Paramore Show Cancellation

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'

Sinead O'Connor Felt Pink Floyd's Songs Weren't 'Street' Enough

Sinead O'Connor Felt Pink Floyd's Songs Weren't 'Street' Enough