 

Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming

After publicly accusing the 'B***h from da Soul' femcee of body-shaming her, the 'No More Parties' raptress treats her social media followers to a series of her sizzling photos.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray has blessed her fans with new thirst traps. After publicly accusing Latto (Mulatto) of body-shaming her, the "No More Parties" raptress proved that she has nothing but love for her figure by flaunting her curves in photos she shared online.

On Tuesday, August 1, the 26-year-old hip-hop artist let out a series of sizzling photos via Instagram. For the pictures, she wore a strapless body fit pink crop top and a pair of revealing black panties with red stripes. She also showed off her blue buzz cut hair as well as her green and pink fingernails.

In one of the pictures she uploaded, the "Baby Don't Hurt Me" rapper was captured posing in front of a bathroom while pulling up the upper part of her light pink tee. In another one, she offered a good look at her figure from the side as she squatted in front of a huge mirror, whereas in the third one, she flaunted the tattoo collection on her back.

Among the photos she put out, one also displayed Coi striking what seemed to be a twerking pose. Along with the photo carousel, the "Self Love" rapper wrote in the caption, "I'm a butterfly baby." She added a slew of various emojis including butterfly, read heart and dolphin emojis.

Coi's thirst traps were quickly flooded with online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user exclaimed, "She one [a hand with a point finger emoji] of the realest female rappers alive right now!" Another gushed, "It don't matter what she wear she fineeeee asf," adding a crying face emoji.

A third, in the meantime, got distracted by her eye bag patches, "Um what is that on ur face I just know that fake n u didn't mess up that pretty face with Tattoos." A fourth, on the other hand, commented, "When she twerks u hear straight sticks and bones [a slew of smiling face with tears of joy emoji]."

Just a few months earlier, Coi accused Latto of body-shaming her. Back in April, she tweeted, "Latto bye. Here you go taking [sic] about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously. Out of all things. Lmaooo ya blunt my size? Lmaoooo this s**t is never ending."

The "Happy Fools" rapper was, at the time, reacting to the "B***h from da Soul" femcee mentioning her on the latter's song titled "Put It on Da Floor". In the lyrics of the track, the latter raps, "Blunts big as Coi Leray."

