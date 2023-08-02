 

Danny Dyer Circling a Role in 'The Football Factory' Sequel

Danny Dyer Circling a Role in 'The Football Factory' Sequel
Instagram
Movie

The former 'EastEnders' actor has reportedly entered negotiations to play one of the characters in the upcoming follow-up movie to Nick Love's cult film.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Danny Dyer is in negotiations to star in a sequel to "The Football Factory". The 46-year-old former "EastEnders" actor has talked with the cult film's original director Nick Love to discuss a new script, ahead of the movie's 20th anniversary next year.

The film revolved around a group of football hooligans, including Danny's Chelsea supporter Tommy Johnson, who started to question his morals, and those of his friends.

"Danny is a free agent after leaving EastEnders and he has been in talks with the director Nick about a sequel to 'The Football Factory'. The film ended with Danny's character Tommy recovering from being battered by a group of Millwall fans," a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

  Editors' Pick

"The idea is that the new project would follow Tommy in the years that followed, what happened in the firm and the new generation coming up behind him. Danny said at the time that the film was about so much more than hooliganism. It was about men and their complex relationships."

"And given how much the world has changed over the past two decades, there is plenty of scope for new themes. Naturally, football will be at the heart of it so fans can expect violence and hilarious one-liners. Danny has a lot of love for the film and has spoken to Nick about how it could work."

"It would mean defecting from his beloved real-life club West Ham for Chelsea again but Danny is happy to put on the shirt for another pop. There's an eager audience for this kind of gritty, British film and if they can get the script right, they think it could be a massive success."

The original movie starred Danny alongside "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" star Frank Harper as Billy Bright and Neil Maskell as Rod King. Frank is expected to reprise his role as Billy.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hayley Williams Reveals Lung Infection as She Slams Nasty Response to Paramore Show Cancellation

Pregnant Cher Lloyd Blames Herself After Being Diagnosed With Gestational Diabetes
Related Posts
Danny Dyer's TV Rant Gives Hope to Lena Dunham

Danny Dyer's TV Rant Gives Hope to Lena Dunham

Latest News
Kerry Katona Grateful to Shamans for Bringing Her 'Closer' to Fiance
  • Aug 02, 2023

Kerry Katona Grateful to Shamans for Bringing Her 'Closer' to Fiance

Blueface Continues to Question His Young Son on Whether He's Gay Despite Backlash
  • Aug 02, 2023

Blueface Continues to Question His Young Son on Whether He's Gay Despite Backlash

Angus Cloud Had Finished Filming His Role for Universal Monster Movie Before His Death
  • Aug 02, 2023

Angus Cloud Had Finished Filming His Role for Universal Monster Movie Before His Death

G Herbo Ordered to Hand Over $140K to Fraud Victims After Entering Guilty Plea
  • Aug 02, 2023

G Herbo Ordered to Hand Over $140K to Fraud Victims After Entering Guilty Plea

Sam Asghari Takes Hiatus From Social Media Following His Mom's 'Major Accident'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Sam Asghari Takes Hiatus From Social Media Following His Mom's 'Major Accident'

Offset Admits to Crying Every Day Since Takeoff's Death: 'I'm Not Healed'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Offset Admits to Crying Every Day Since Takeoff's Death: 'I'm Not Healed'

Most Read
Movie Bosses Clamoring to Make Toy Movies Following 'Barbie' Massive Success
Movie

Movie Bosses Clamoring to Make Toy Movies Following 'Barbie' Massive Success

Greta Gerwig Not Signed Up to Direct 'Barbie' Sequel

Greta Gerwig Not Signed Up to Direct 'Barbie' Sequel

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Will Smith Hails Hollywood Strikes as 'Pivotal Moment' for the Industry

Will Smith Hails Hollywood Strikes as 'Pivotal Moment' for the Industry

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Unspooked by 'Haunted Mansion' at Box Office

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Unspooked by 'Haunted Mansion' at Box Office

'Paddington in Peru' Filming in UK Despite Ongoing Hollywood Strike

'Paddington in Peru' Filming in UK Despite Ongoing Hollywood Strike

Elizabeth Banks Keen to Direct 'Cocaine Bear' Sequel

Elizabeth Banks Keen to Direct 'Cocaine Bear' Sequel

'Challengers' Helmer More Interested in 'Bodies and Sweat' Than Tennis When Diving Into Sports Film

'Challengers' Helmer More Interested in 'Bodies and Sweat' Than Tennis When Diving Into Sports Film

'Barbie' Behind-the-Scene Pictures Show Deleted Scene of Midge Giving Birth

'Barbie' Behind-the-Scene Pictures Show Deleted Scene of Midge Giving Birth