Pregnant Cher Lloyd Blames Herself After Being Diagnosed With Gestational Diabetes
The 'Swagger Jagger' singer reveals she feels 'scared and confused' after doctors told her she had gestational diabetes while carrying her second child with husband Craig Monk.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cher Lloyd cried and was left "scared and confused" after being diagnosed with gestational diabetes. The 30-year-old singer - who found fame on the UK version of "The X Factor" in 2010 - is expecting her second child with her husband Craig Monk and has revealed she received a call last week to say she had the condition, in which high blood sugar (glucose) develops during pregnancy and usually disappears after giving birth.

Admitting she "blames herself," Cher - who already has Delilah-Rae, five, with Craig - hopes by speaking out about it she can help other mothers who are also worried about the affect it may have on pregnancy.

Sharing the heath update with her 2.7 million followers, she wrote, "I got the call last week to tell me I had gestational diabetes. I burst into tears. I felt scared, confused and instantly blamed myself. I've spent most of my time researching gestational diabetes and trying to find recipes and ways to control it."

"I'm still getting used to the changes and how this might affect the rest of my pregnancy. I just wanted to reach out to any fellow gestational diabetes mamas out there sharing advise, stories and suggestions. Sending love (sic)."

Sharing their pregnancy joy in April, she wrote , "Baby number 2, we can't wait to meet you. (sic)" The pop star's post also featured an image of her baby scan."

Cher found fame as a teenager, when she competed on "The X Factor", but she's made a concerted effort to keep her private life out of the spotlight in recent years. Despite this, Cher previously admitted that she felt "petrified" of giving birth the first time.

The "Swagger Jagger" singer also hailed the "amazing" midwife who helped her to have the trouble-free labour that she wanted, with Cher describing it as the "most amazing moment of [her] life." She told "Loose Women" previously, "Before [I gave birth] I was obviously petrified but luckily I had the most amazing midwife, it was the best I could have wished for, just me and my husband. It was the most amazing moment of my life, you see the baby and think 'Oh my God, I'm gonna love you forever.' "

