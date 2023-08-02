 

Hayley Williams Reveals Lung Infection as She Slams Nasty Response to Paramore Show Cancellation

The lead vocalist of the 'Misery Business' band reveals she struggled to breathe because of a lung infection and claps back at the 'internet bros' who called her the C word.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hayley Williams divulged the reason Paramore postponed a series of shows was due to her battling a lung infection in response to "internet bros" who criticised the singer for the move. The "This Is Why" singer got a series of nasty reactions after the emo pop legends postponed four shows on their current US tour due to illness after the 34-year-old frontwoman's body "just gave out" after she initially tried to battle through.

Going as far as to call the singer the C word, one user said if Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, 54, can break his leg onstage and continue to perform, Hayley should be able to carry on. "B****es about how hard [touring] is at 34 ... Dave f****** Grohl, falls off stage, breaks his leg and returns to finish set in wheel chair at 50 odd years of age... she's a winey hypocrite **** (sic)," they tweeted.

Hayley reacted to the post and proceeded to reveal she had a lung infection that prevented her from being able to sing properly. She responded, "I have a lung infection you soft s***! Not a broken limb. One you can sing with for 2 hours, another you cant. But worry not! The shows weren't cancelled, merely postponed a week (sic)." She then suggested, "Maybe you should come out to one of them… like Dave did."

Hayley went on to write another post calling out the "internet bros" who pit female artists against their male counterparts. She moaned, "Internet bros have been pressed by my proximity to rock music and all its subgenres since 2005. The only thing that's changed is the platform from which they spew their ignorance."

"Don't think for a second your fav bands - metal or punk or otherwise - endorse your weird incel a** lifestyle," she added, "So many of these bands have stood side stage at our shows and treat us with respect. Why? bc they aren't threatened by a strong woman front[ing] a great band in a completely diff genre of music. Crying from laughing at myself I love when I have so so so much time (sic)."

