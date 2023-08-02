'13 Reasons Why' Star Ross Butler Bids Farewell to Close Pal Angus Cloud in Heartfelt Tribute

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' actor remembers his late pal, 'Euphoria' star, in a new Instagram post while sharing his picture shortly after he passed away.

AceShowbiz - Ross Butler has penned a tribute to his late friend Angus Cloud. The 33-year-old "13 Reasons Why" actor and "Euphoria" star Angus, 25 - who died suddenly on Monday, July 31 - were close friends and often enjoyed holidays together with their group of pals, which included producer and production manager Sam Lutfi.

"Photo I never got to send to you. One of many. Or maybe I did and you didn't get em because you were never on your phone. You were always looking outward, quietly trying to fit some pieces together. Wherever you are, I hope you figured it out. Love you man," Ross wrote as he shared a picture of Angus on Instagram.

The pair were last seen together on a trip to the World Cup in Doha with Lutfi and others last year. Their friend Blake Gray also shared pictures of himself, Angus, Ross and Sam on Instagram and wrote, "love you man."

Meanwhile, Cloud's ex-talent manager Diomi Cordero - who just months ago detailed the actor's alleged drug addiction - took to Twitter to share a sad face emoji. He previously claimed - in a since-deleted tweet thread - that the pair met at a rehab clinic where Cloud was allegedly a patient in 2021.

He claimed that Cloud relapsed after leaving treatment, saying, "Upon entering his premises and attempting to greet him with a hug, it became immediately apparent that he had resumed substance abuse, a mere two days after completing his treatment."

Cordera went on to claim that the "situation gradually deteriorated" over the next few months and by November 2021, Angus had "evidently relinquished control of his addiction."

"Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson paid tribute to Angus, telling Deadline, "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Angus' family confirmed the news of his death in a statement on Monday, saying, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

