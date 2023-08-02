 

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Performance Moved Ridley Scott to Cast Him in 'Napoleon'

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Performance Moved Ridley Scott to Cast Him in 'Napoleon'
Sony Pictures
Movie

The 'Her' actor is dubbed as a perfect fit by the 'Gladiator' director to bring famous French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte back to life on the big screen.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Ridley Scott picked Joaquin Phoenix for "Napoleon" after an inspirational moment while watching "Joker". The 85-year-old director is at the helm for the upcoming historical epic that sees Phoenix play the role of the French Emperor, and Scott knew the 48-year-old star was the man for the role when he was watching him play the titular character in the 2019 film.

"I'm staring at Joaquin and saying, 'This little demon is Napoleon Bonaparte.' He looks like him," he told Empire magazine.

Scott compares Napoleon to Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler, but says he was "extraordinary." He added, "I compare him with Alexander The Great. Adolf Hitler. Stalin. Listen, he's got a lot of bad s*** under his belt. At the same time, he was remarkable with his courage, and in his can-do, and in his dominance. He was extraordinary."

  Editors' Pick

Scott and Phoenix previously teamed up in 2000 historical drama "Gladiator", and the actor admits he had a feeling of nostalgia about working with the director again for "Napoleon". He added, "There was just a very nostalgic idea of working with Ridley again. I was so young. It was my first big production. I really yearned for that experience again, or something similar."

In December, Scott told how he rewrote "Napoleon" because of Joaquin Phoenix's "constant questioning." Speaking to the same publication, he said, "Joaquin is about as far from conventional as you can get. Not deliberately, but out of intuition. That's what makes him tick. If something bothers him, he'll let you know."

"He made ('Napoleon') special by constantly questioning. With Joaquin, we can rewrite the goddamn film because he's uncomfortable. And that kind of happened with 'Napoleon'. We unpicked the film to help him focus on who Bonaparte was. I had to respect that, because what was being said was incredibly constructive. It made it all grow bigger and better."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Judi Dench Reflects on Finding Love Again After Her Husband's Death

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show
Related Posts
Ridley Scott Explains How Joaquin Phoenix's 'Constant Questioning' Helps Improve 'Napoleon'

Ridley Scott Explains How Joaquin Phoenix's 'Constant Questioning' Helps Improve 'Napoleon'

Latest News
Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers
  • Aug 02, 2023

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show
  • Aug 02, 2023

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Performance Moved Ridley Scott to Cast Him in 'Napoleon'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Performance Moved Ridley Scott to Cast Him in 'Napoleon'

Judi Dench Reflects on Finding Love Again After Her Husband's Death
  • Aug 02, 2023

Judi Dench Reflects on Finding Love Again After Her Husband's Death

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy
  • Aug 01, 2023

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy

Cardi B Unfazed After Named a Suspect in Battery Case Over Mic-Throwing Incident
  • Aug 01, 2023

Cardi B Unfazed After Named a Suspect in Battery Case Over Mic-Throwing Incident

Most Read
'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body
Movie

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body

Nicolas Cage Pleased With 'The Flash' Cameo as Superman Despite Very Brief Appearance

Nicolas Cage Pleased With 'The Flash' Cameo as Superman Despite Very Brief Appearance

Sinead O'Connor's Documentarian Defends Decision to Release the Movie Days After Her Passing

Sinead O'Connor's Documentarian Defends Decision to Release the Movie Days After Her Passing

Movie Bosses Clamoring to Make Toy Movies Following 'Barbie' Massive Success

Movie Bosses Clamoring to Make Toy Movies Following 'Barbie' Massive Success

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Greta Gerwig Not Signed Up to Direct 'Barbie' Sequel

Greta Gerwig Not Signed Up to Direct 'Barbie' Sequel

Will Smith Hails Hollywood Strikes as 'Pivotal Moment' for the Industry

Will Smith Hails Hollywood Strikes as 'Pivotal Moment' for the Industry

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Unspooked by 'Haunted Mansion' at Box Office

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Unspooked by 'Haunted Mansion' at Box Office

'Paddington in Peru' Filming in UK Despite Ongoing Hollywood Strike

'Paddington in Peru' Filming in UK Despite Ongoing Hollywood Strike