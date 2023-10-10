 

'Napoleon' Offers Four-Hour Director's Cut for Streaming Fans

'Napoleon' Offers Four-Hour Director's Cut for Streaming Fans
Sony Pictures
Movie

Director Ridley Scott confirms he is releasing an extended version of his period movie starring Joaquin Phoenix on the streaming service while the studio cut is coming to theaters.

  • Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ridley Scott's four-hour "Napoleon" director's cut is confirmed be released to streaming audiences. The 85-year-old director has announced that an extended version of his upcoming historical epic - which features Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor - will be available to viewers on Apple TV+ once the picture has been released in cinemas.

"I'm working on it. It was four (hours) 10 (minutes) this morning. And so what will happen is, we'll screen (the theatrical cut) first with Sony, and then it has its run, and then the perfect thing is that (the director's cut) goes to streaming, and we have four hours 10 minutes," Ridley told Total Film magazine.

The "Blade Runner" director also revealed that he managed to shoot the period film in just 62 days, incorporating the staging of six epic battles. Ridley explained, "Every scene is geometry. By having 11 to 14 cameras, we shot 'Napoleon' in 62 days. I'm doing 'Gladiator 2' now in 54 days, because I'm not doing 50 takes with one camera, on one shot, and then turning around."

  Editors' Pick

The filmmaker reunites with "Gladiator" star Phoenix in the new movie and explained that the actor's Oscar-winning performance in "Joker" persuaded Scott to cast him as the controversial military leader.

He said of the 2019 film, "I'm staring at Joaquin and saying, 'This little demon is Napoleon Bonaparte'. He looks like him. With 'Napoleon', I think we dug in and found the character, or as close to what he may have been. Joaquin is probably the most special, thoughtful actor I've ever worked with."

Scott compares Napoleon to the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler but says that he was "extraordinary." The "Alien" director said, "I compare him with Alexander The Great. Adolf Hitler. Stalin. Listen, he's got a lot of bad s*** under his belt. At the same time, he was remarkable with his courage, and in his can-do, and in his dominance. He was extraordinary."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Creating 'Perfect Storm'

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Robin Williams Comparison
Related Posts
'Napoleon' to Focus on 'Strange' Mentality of the Late French Emperor

'Napoleon' to Focus on 'Strange' Mentality of the Late French Emperor

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Performance Moved Ridley Scott to Cast Him in 'Napoleon'

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Performance Moved Ridley Scott to Cast Him in 'Napoleon'

Ridley Scott Explains How Joaquin Phoenix's 'Constant Questioning' Helps Improve 'Napoleon'

Ridley Scott Explains How Joaquin Phoenix's 'Constant Questioning' Helps Improve 'Napoleon'

Latest News
Hayley Williams Opens Up About 'Emotional Pain' While Creating 'After Laughter'
  • Oct 10, 2023

Hayley Williams Opens Up About 'Emotional Pain' While Creating 'After Laughter'

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Robin Williams Comparison
  • Oct 10, 2023

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Robin Williams Comparison

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Says 'Family Hustle' Lied About His Living Situation
  • Oct 10, 2023

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Says 'Family Hustle' Lied About His Living Situation

Ariana Grande and Ex Dalton Gomez Barred From Talking About Their Marriage
  • Oct 10, 2023

Ariana Grande and Ex Dalton Gomez Barred From Talking About Their Marriage

'Napoleon' Offers Four-Hour Director's Cut for Streaming Fans
  • Oct 10, 2023

'Napoleon' Offers Four-Hour Director's Cut for Streaming Fans

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Rock Fun Costumes at Daughter Daisy's Birthday Party
  • Oct 10, 2023

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Rock Fun Costumes at Daughter Daisy's Birthday Party

Most Read
'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Laments That People Have Become 'Desensitised' to Horror
Movie

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Laments That People Have Become 'Desensitised' to Horror

'The Exorcist: Believer' Scares Competitors Away at Box Office

'The Exorcist: Believer' Scares Competitors Away at Box Office

Martin Scorsese Was Not Welcomed in Hollywood During Early Career

Martin Scorsese Was Not Welcomed in Hollywood During Early Career

'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Compared to 'Home Movies From Your Ex-Wife' by Guillermo del Toro

'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Compared to 'Home Movies From Your Ex-Wife' by Guillermo del Toro

Greta Gerwig Reflects on 'Painful' Process of Film-Making

Greta Gerwig Reflects on 'Painful' Process of Film-Making

Jessica Lange Accuses DC and Marvel of Sacrificing Art for Profit

Jessica Lange Accuses DC and Marvel of Sacrificing Art for Profit

Angelina Jolie Shows Duality in First-Look Photos of Her as Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie Shows Duality in First-Look Photos of Her as Maria Callas

'Barbie' Deserves Best Picture Win at Oscars, Says 'Doctor Strange' Director

'Barbie' Deserves Best Picture Win at Oscars, Says 'Doctor Strange' Director

Ed Sheeran Praised by 'Sumotherhood' Director for His Acting Chops

Ed Sheeran Praised by 'Sumotherhood' Director for His Acting Chops