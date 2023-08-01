 

Ludacris 'Honored' to Help Restore Children's Theatre of Cincinnati With $50K Donation

Ludacris 'Honored' to Help Restore Children's Theatre of Cincinnati With $50K Donation
During his performance at the Hard Rock Casino on July 20, the 'My Chick Bad' spitter expresses his thought on being able to help restore the Emery Theater building.

AceShowbiz - Ludacris has extended his generosity to the theater world. Supporting a renovation campaign for the Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, the "My Chick Bad" rapper admitted that he is "honored" to be able to donate $50,000.

The 45-year-old expressed his thoughts on the matter during his concert with Ashanti and Flo Rida at the Hard Rock Casino on July 20. He stated, "As a father of four daughters and a philanthropist who's constantly investing in the next generation, I'm honored to be a part of this."

On the reason behind his interest, Ludacris explained, "I'm drawn to the Children's Theatre's project in Cincinnati because of the plans to develop new works that hit on the topics that matter to kids today." He added, "The Emery project signals an incredible opportunity for more children to access the arts and see themselves in what happens on stage"

Responding to Ludacris' donation, campaign chair Allison Kropp said in a statement, "It is remarkable that a gift of this magnitude is fuelling the home stretch of this campaign. We are so grateful for the generosity of all of those who have supported this project. You are helping us make history!"

Ludacris is among those splashing a huge amount of money to contribute to "A Crown for the Queen City" campaign, including an anonymous donor who gave away $1.5 million. The venue conducted a $48 million fundraising campaign with the intention to renovate the Emery Theater so that it could be used as a permanent mainstage home.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati has celebrated those generous donors via a post on its official Instagram account. "Exciting News! TCT has received an anonymous $1.5 million gift, in addition to a $50,000 donation from the @ludacrisfdtn," it declared. "This pushes our A Crown for the Queen City campaign over the $30 million mark!"

Ludacris might have learned about the campaign from his lawyer and a nationally recognized entertainment attorney, Darrell D. Miller, who is the current member of Emery Theater Campaign Cabinet. Darrell used to be the board member of the Children's Theatre of Cincinnati.

