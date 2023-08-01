 

Elizabeth Banks Keen to Direct 'Cocaine Bear' Sequel

Elizabeth Banks Keen to Direct 'Cocaine Bear' Sequel
Universal Pictures
Movie

Really enjoying her experience helming the comedy horror movie starring Keri Russell, the 'Pitch Perfect' actress would love to return behind the lens for a follow-up.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Elizabeth Banks is keen to bring "Cocaine Bear" back to the big screen for a sequel. The actress-turned-director sit behind the camera to take charge of the creature feature - which follows the path of a black bear on a drug-fuelled rampage in a Georgia forest - and she had so much fun making the movie she has confessed she'd love to return for a follow-up.

"I loved how subversive, crazy, silly and funny it was. I loved surprising people with the cast ... We had a lot [of] fun, and if I got the opportunity to surprise the audience and delight myself again, I would take it," she told Rolling Stone.

Elizabeth added of the movie, "I've been very fortunate to work across a lot of genres and things that appeal to me. 'Cocaine Bear' also came to me during the pandemic. We were all locked away, and I loved the sense of fun inside of it. It was what I wanted to see. And it had this message about mankind's culpability in nature's demise. It spoke to me on a lot of levels."

  Editors' Pick

The movie is inspired by the true story of an American black bear that ingested a duffel bag full of cocaine dropped by drug smugglers in 1985 and the crew wanted the animal - which was designed by Peter Jackson's Weta FX company - to look as a realistic as possible.

Producer Chris Miller told The Hollywood Reporter, "It was very important to us and very important to Elizabeth to make sure that you really believe the bear, because if you didn't then the whole movie is pointless. They studied actual crazy things that bears do, bear movements and stuff, and then we goosed it a little bit."

Elizabeth previously acknowledged that she was putting her career at risk by making the bizarre movie. She explained, " 'Cocaine Bear' is a ginormous risk. This could be a career ender for me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Anne-Marie Wants to Take a Break After Releasing Her Third Album 'Unhealthy'

Judi Dench Unable See on Movie Set Due to Severe Sight Loss
Related Posts
'Cocaine Bear' Flies High as 'Ant-Man 3' Gets Diminutive at Box Office

'Cocaine Bear' Flies High as 'Ant-Man 3' Gets Diminutive at Box Office

'Cocaine Bear' Director Elizabeth Banks Worried About Her Mom's Reaction to the Horror Movie

'Cocaine Bear' Director Elizabeth Banks Worried About Her Mom's Reaction to the Horror Movie

Elizabeth Banks Takes 'Ginormous Risk' by Directing 'Masculine' Movie 'Cocaine Bear'

Elizabeth Banks Takes 'Ginormous Risk' by Directing 'Masculine' Movie 'Cocaine Bear'

Elizabeth Banks-Directed Movie 'Cocaine Bear' Announces Release Date

Elizabeth Banks-Directed Movie 'Cocaine Bear' Announces Release Date

Latest News
Angus Cloud's Mom Reported 'Possible Overdose' in 911 Call Before His Death
  • Aug 01, 2023

Angus Cloud's Mom Reported 'Possible Overdose' in 911 Call Before His Death

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public
  • Aug 01, 2023

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Britney Spears' Sons Decide Not to See Her Before Relocating to Hawaii With Father Kevin Federline
  • Aug 01, 2023

Britney Spears' Sons Decide Not to See Her Before Relocating to Hawaii With Father Kevin Federline

Tori Kelly Recovering at Home After Hospitalized With Blood Clots
  • Aug 01, 2023

Tori Kelly Recovering at Home After Hospitalized With Blood Clots

Travis Scott Dragged by Astroworld Victim's Family Attorney for His 'Stunningly Tone Deaf' Comments
  • Aug 01, 2023

Travis Scott Dragged by Astroworld Victim's Family Attorney for His 'Stunningly Tone Deaf' Comments

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas
  • Aug 01, 2023

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

Most Read
Seann William Scott Struggled to Make Ends Meet After Getting Only $8K for His 'American Pie' Role
Movie

Seann William Scott Struggled to Make Ends Meet After Getting Only $8K for His 'American Pie' Role

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body

Bradley Cooper's Request to Use Lady GaGa's Song 'Joanne' in 'A Star Is Born' Was Rejected

Bradley Cooper's Request to Use Lady GaGa's Song 'Joanne' in 'A Star Is Born' Was Rejected

Viola Davis Pulls Out of 'G20' to Support Hollywood Strikes Despite Film Receiving SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Viola Davis Pulls Out of 'G20' to Support Hollywood Strikes Despite Film Receiving SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Samuel L. Jackson Clashed With Movie Bosses Due to 'Snake on a Plane' Movie Title

Samuel L. Jackson Clashed With Movie Bosses Due to 'Snake on a Plane' Movie Title

Nicolas Cage Pleased With 'The Flash' Cameo as Superman Despite Very Brief Appearance

Nicolas Cage Pleased With 'The Flash' Cameo as Superman Despite Very Brief Appearance

Sinead O'Connor's Documentarian Defends Decision to Release the Movie Days After Her Passing

Sinead O'Connor's Documentarian Defends Decision to Release the Movie Days After Her Passing

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta