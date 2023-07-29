 

Gizelle Bryant Pens Final Tribute to Dad Curtis Graves Who Died at 84

The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star announced her father's passing on Friday, July 28 by sharing a photo of her posing with him and her three teenage daughters.

AceShowbiz - Gizelle Bryant has sadly lost her beloved father, Curtis Graves. "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star announced her dad's passing on Friday, July 28 by sharing her final tribute to him.

Making use of Instagram, the TV personality shared a photo of herself along with her father and her three daughters, 18-year-old Grace and 17-year-old twins Angel and Adore. In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you for being the best Dad that a little girl could ever want or need. I will miss you everyday of my life."

Grace also offered a tribute to her late grandfather on her own page. Taking to Instagram Story, the teen shared a throwback photo of the two posing at her high school graduation. She simply put out a dove and red heart emoji on the top of the snap.

Gizelle has yet to reveal the cause or manner of her father's death.

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" viewers first saw Curtis onscreen during season 1 of the show, which premiered in 2016. At that time, Gizelle saw her father be recognized for his "distinguished public service career" in Congress.

Curtis himself had been making strides against fighting racial inequality long before her daughter become a star on reality TV. According to Page Six, he "was the first black person to serve in the Texas House of Representatives since the Reconstruction and also worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."


Curtis also worked in Nasa's Affairs Division before he became its Director for Civil Affairs. He retired from the space program in 2003 and began working full-time in photography.

