 

Travis Scott Appears to Shade Timothee Chalamet on New Song Amid Kylie Jenner Dating Rumors

On his new song 'Meltdown', the Houston emcee seemingly makes a reference to the famed fictional chocolatier Willy Wonka, whom Timothee plays in his upcoming film 'Wonka'.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - It looks like Travis Scott (II) hasn't completely moved on from Kylie Jenner. The "SICKO MODE" rapper is believed to throw shade at Kylie's rumored boyfriend Timothee Chalamet with his new song, "Meltdown".

On the track, which appears on his new album "Utopia", the 32-year-old raps, "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, b***h." The emcee seemingly makes a reference to the famed fictional chocolatier Willy Wonka, whom Timothee plays in his upcoming film "Wonka".

Fans couldn't help but react to the shady lyrics. "Seems to me that Timothee Chalamet may have just received the most respectful diss of all time?" one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "Imagine having to diss a silly little guy like Timmy to feel like more of a man…having one sided beef with Willy wonka is CRAZY."

Travis and Kylie were in an on-and-off relationship since 2017. They share two children together, 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 17-month-old son Aire.

It was previously unveiled that Travis wasn't thrilled about Kylie's alleged romance with Timothee. "Although Travis understands that Kylie is free to date whoever she wants, he's not exactly ecstatic about the whole situation [with Timothee]," a source claimed. "Despite his feelings, Kylie and Travis have both been very mature about their split, and are focused on co-parenting in a healthy manner."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum and the "Little Women" star were first romantically linked in early April after the popular Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi claimed they were seeing each other. Fueling the dating speculation, the TV personality's car was seen subtly arriving and then leaving the actor's home in Beverly Hills, California in late May.

Recently, Kylie appeared to add more fuel to the romance rumors after she was seen rocking an eyebrow-raising ring on her left hand. On July 13, the 25-year-old beauty shared some pictures of her looking gorgeous while stepping out of a vehicle.

However, it was her ring that caught people's attention. The snap featured the mom of two donning a silver ring with a bold crisscross design on her wedding ring finger. She also wore a ring on the forefinger of her left hand.

