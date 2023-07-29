 

Mandy Moore Reveals Son's Skin Condition Diagnosis

Mandy Moore Reveals Son's Skin Condition Diagnosis
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'This Is Us' star shares on her social media account that her eldest child woke up with a 'viral childhood rash' known as Gianotti-Crosti syndrome and needs up to eight weeks of treatment.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mandy Moore's son has been diagnosed with a skin condition. The 39-year-old star is married to musician Taylor Goldsmith since 2018 and has two-year-old Gus as well as nine-month-old Oscar with him but took to social media on Friday, July 28, to reveal that her eldest had woken up with a "viral childhood rash" known as Gianotti-Crosti syndrome and needs up to eight weeks of treatment.

She wrote on Instagram, "This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday am. We tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch. All the while, he carries on with his day like the rockstar that he is. Turns out it's a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome. It's all over his legs and feet (ouch) and the backs of his arms but nowhere else. There's nothing to do but a steroid cream and Benadryl and it could last 6 - 8 weeks!"

Mandy Moore's Instagram Story

Mandy Moore revealed her son's skin condition diagnosis.

  Editors' Pick

The "This Is Us" actress concluded her post by describing parenting as "weird and hard" but admitted that she was "grateful" that her son's medical condition was relatively mild. She added, "All of that to say, this parenting thing is weird and hard and sometimes you feel so helpless (and yes I'm ever so grateful it's only an itchy skin condition)."

The "Candy" singer previously admitted that she often feels out of depth as a mother two small children but is "getting there" with the "process" that is motherhood. She told E! News, "Somedays I feel like we're barely above water. The potty training is intense, but we're slowly but surely getting there. I love that someone told me, 'It's not an event, it's a process..'"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Travis Scott Appears to Shade Timothee Chalamet on New Song Amid Kylie Jenner Dating Rumors

'Benson' Star Inga Swenson's Son Reveals Her Dying Wishes After Her Passing
Related Posts
Mandy Moore Reveals 'Very Tiny' Paychecks From 'This Is Us' Streams Amid SAG Strike

Mandy Moore Reveals 'Very Tiny' Paychecks From 'This Is Us' Streams Amid SAG Strike

Mandy Moore Slams Thief Who Stole Package Outside Her Home in Los Angeles

Mandy Moore Slams Thief Who Stole Package Outside Her Home in Los Angeles

Mandy Moore Shares Picture of Her Pumping Breast Milk on Set of 'This Is Us'

Mandy Moore Shares Picture of Her Pumping Breast Milk on Set of 'This Is Us'

Mandy Moore Honors 'Great' Husband Taylor Goldsmith on Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Mandy Moore Honors 'Great' Husband Taylor Goldsmith on Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray
Celebrity

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma