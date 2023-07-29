 

Mick Jagger Left His A-List Guests to Party Without Him at Birthday Bash

Mick Jagger Left His A-List Guests to Party Without Him at Birthday Bash
Instagram
Celebrity

The Rolling Stones frontman reportedly didn't stay too long at his birthday party attended by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio in London to mark his milestone.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Mick Jagger left his birthday party after just an hour. The Rolling Stones rocker celebrated turning 80 this week with a star-studded bash at the Embargo Republica Club in Chelsea, west London, on Wednesday, July 26, but he reportedly didn't stay too long, leaving revelers including bandmate Ronnie Wood, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lenny Kravitz, his daughters Jade and Georgia Jagger, and partner Melanie Hamrick, to dance the night away without him.

"Mick's big party was going off from 11pm and it was the place to be. It was a very starry affair with everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Lenny Kravitz, turning up to enjoy some drinks," a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

"Mick arrived about 45 minutes after the bash began and stayed for just over an hour before heading home. He was in great spirits and had been celebrating all day with his family so when it started to get close to 1am he was ready to hit the hay."

  Editors' Pick

Despite Mick's early exit, he was determined to make sure his guests had a wonderful time even without him there. The insider added, "Mick wanted everyone to let their hair down so he put on a free bar, dished out some finger food and had the music blasting. There were dancers dressed in carnival-style outfits too, to get people into the party spirit. It was a night no one will forget in a hurry."

The "Paint It Black" hitmaker was up and about early on Thursday, July 27, making use of one of his birthday presents - a box at The Oval cricket ground, where he headed to watch the latest Ashes test. A source said, "Mick is a huge cricket fan and has always wanted a box at The Oval."

"His family have been trying to get him one for years but demand is huge and the waiting list is massive. They finally managed to secure one and Mick was bowled over when he was told about it on his birthday. Previously Mick has borrowed boxes from pals including Sir Tim Rice but now he finally has one of his own. Having a box at The Oval is incredibly expensive and extremely coveted so he feels very lucky that his family worked so hard to make it happen for him."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Cruise Dubbed 'Egocentric Control Freak' by 'Eyes Wide Shut' Writer in New Scathing Remarks

'Barbie' Fart Joke Scrapped After Failing to Amuse Audiences at Test Screenings
Related Posts
Mick Jagger to Mark 80th Birthday With Lavish Party Amid Engagement Rumor

Mick Jagger to Mark 80th Birthday With Lavish Party Amid Engagement Rumor

Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Has Been Telling Her Friends She's Engaged

Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Has Been Telling Her Friends She's Engaged

Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Calls Her New Rock 'Promise Ring' Amid Engagement Rumors

Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Calls Her New Rock 'Promise Ring' Amid Engagement Rumors

Mick Jagger's Daughter Jade Arrested for Alleged Drunken Tirade and Assault on Police Officers

Mick Jagger's Daughter Jade Arrested for Alleged Drunken Tirade and Assault on Police Officers

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
Shakira Spotted Bathing in River With Rauw Alejandro After His Split From Rosalia
Celebrity

Shakira Spotted Bathing in River With Rauw Alejandro After His Split From Rosalia

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap