 

Kylie Minogue to Kick Off Her First-Ever Las Vegas Residency Show in November

The 'Padam Padam' singer is set to hit the Sin City for a three-month stint starting in November, marking the first-ever residency show in Las Vegas for the Aussie musician.

  • Jul 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Minogue has confirmed her first-ever Las Vegas residency. The Australian pop icon is scheduled to make Sin City's Venetian's Voltaire nightclub her home for three months, starting in November, with the singer offering an intimate experience for fans at the 1,000-capacity venue.

"Padam Padam" hitmaker Kylie hasn't hit the road in North America since 2011's "Aphrodite: Les Folies Tour". "I've performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the 'Showgirl' tour in 2004 - at that time we said, 'Oh, this feels like a Vegas show,' " Kylie is quoted by Sky News as saying at a press conference in Los Angeles.

The 55-year-old star has some special treats in store for fans, as she's promised to perform never-heard-before versions of her hits, plus some "surprises" along the way. She added, "I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon. I've got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes. That's the base, and then we'll see what surprises we can come up with."

As well as songs from her forthcoming LP "Tension", attendees can expect all the hits. The three-month stint begins on November 3. Tickets will go on sale on August 9.

Vegas residencies are ever popular. British pop icon Adele, 35, recently extended her "Weekends with Adele" residency, which began at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace last November and had an initial run up until the March 25, 2023, with the "Hello" hitmaker performing on Friday and Saturday nights. Adele then announced 34 additional shows from June to November this year.

Katy Perry, Shania Twain, and Celine Dion have all completed residencies in the Neon Playground.

