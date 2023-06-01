Tan France Calls Surrogate 'Incredible Warrior' After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Queer Eye' star is over the moon to announce that his second child with husband Rob has arrived via surrogate, two years after the couple welcomed their first child.

Jun 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tan France has welcomed his second baby. The "Queer Eye" presenter, 40, confirmed the new arrival via surrogate on Tuesday, May 30 on Instagram by posting a picture of him with husband Rob France holding their two children.

"Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend. He completes our little family perfectly. And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give," he captioned the snap - which shows the couple with their first child, 22-month-old Ismail, with his face covered by an emoji, as well as their newborn boy Isaac.

Rob also posted about the latest addition to their family, "My three angels!!!"

Tan's "Queer Eye" co-star Bobby Berk, 41, was among the well-wishers congratulating the pair, saying online, "My babies havin babies." TV host Karamo Brown, 42, added, "So happy for the world to meet your new beautiful baby!!! What a blessed family!" And actress Padma Lakshmi, 52, posted, "Wow!! Congrats my love! Happy for all of you!"

Tan later took to his Instagram Story to re-post the snap of him with his newborn, saying, "Welcome Isaac France into the world. Our perfect baby boy #2."

The "Next in Fashion" host's first son with Rob was born by surrogate seven weeks early on 10 July 2021, and had to spend three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit. He previously said online becoming a dad was the "greatest joy" of his life, adding in a post in April, "We are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate."

Tan told on his "Milk Drunk" podcast interview he and Rob, whom he married in 2007, had "always wanted" several children. The couple marked their first Father's Day last year as dads, with Tan saying about Rob, "Seeing how tender you are with our boy has made me love you more than I ever thought possible."

You can share this post!