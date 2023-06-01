 

Raven-Symone Says She Makes Her Ex-Lovers Sign an NDA

Cover Images/Ryan Hartford
Celebrity

In her new interview on 'Howie Mandel] Does Stuff' podcast, the 'Raven's House' actress also recalls the 'crazy' moment when her now-wife Miranda Pearman-Maday signed the paperwork.

  Jun 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Raven-Symone loves being private. The "Raven's House" star reveals during her appearance in an episode of the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast that she had everyone she's dated sign an NDA.

"All of my relationships, especially - obviously - when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs," the 37-year-old opened up to the host in the episode which was published last week. "It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it's very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that."

Howie then asked when she gave her dates the paperwork, Raven-Symone replied, "Before the naughty times come." While laughing, she added, "No, I'm serious - right before naughty time comes."

"Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays," she further joked. "It's true though nowadays, hashtags, real life, they change the dynamic of having an intimate relationship with somebody."

The actress later recalled the "crazy" moment when her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday signed the NDA. "We were in New York. We were in this outdoor French type of restaurant, and my mom had been bugging me," Raven-Symone recounted. "She was like, 'You got to get it signed. I'm like, 'She's from the industry.' And my mom was bugging me."

"The Cheetah Girls" actress, however, admitted, "I was really reluctant because I knew something was different about Miranda." She noted that Miranda also felt the same about her. "She's like, 'I don't understand' because she knew that we had something different like it just feels different right," she explained.

Despite that, Miranda eventually signed the NDA as she knew that Raven-Symone "was being pushed elsewhere." The Disney star divulged, "We both were like, 'This takes away the genuineness of it all, but we also understood that we live in Hollywood.' She knows who she is. So she did it."

In the episode, Raven-Symone raved about how different her wife is than others. "Miranda, she talks differently," she said of Miranda, whom she married in 2020. "She asks me questions like I've never been asked before but then has wonderful conversation to go with it after - no judgment. She has her own flaws that she's allowing me to help her with and vice versa."

